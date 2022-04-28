The Quaker mystic Howard Thurman once recalled how his life had been enriched and restored by the most insignificant interaction with others: “There were the faces of men and woman who seem always to have the right word, the saving gesture, the simple deed that makes the barren place fruitful, the burned-over area spring into life with color and freshness.”
Does Thurman’s observation ring true for you? I still remember — decades hence — the uplift I received from two pastors I only knew in passing. Both men are now deceased, but if they were alive, I am sure neither of them would remember how they encouraged me.
Once I received great power when a pastor simply put his hand on my shoulder. I was in a worship service with a thousand people, seated on the aisle in a church pew. That worship service came at a time in my ministry when I felt the enormous strain of a great deal of pressure. My heart was heavy; I found myself under attack; I could not escape my own self-questioning.
As we, the congregation, stood to sing the opening hymn, the choir and pastors processed down the aisle toward the altar, holding their hymnals and singing with the rest of us. Suddenly I felt a hand rest firmly on my shoulder. I turned to see who had touched me and looked into the affirming face of a brother clergy, walking in the procession, who may have known about the turmoil assaulting me. His firm hand could not have remained on my shoulder longer than two seconds. He spoke no words. Our eyes met, we both kept singing and he moved down the aisle.
That hand felt like the very hand of God in a moment when I was starved for affirmation. Though it was two decades ago, I remember it like yesterday.
On another occasion, my wife and I were in a gift shop on a winding country road outside Waynesville, N.C. We’d never been in that shop before and haven’t been since. It was well out in the North Carolina countryside. At the cash register, we struck up a conversation with a woman I had never previously met, although it turned out she was married to one of my old seminary professors. He and his wife owned a home on a nearby mountain, and she invited us, two strangers, to their home for tea and cookies. While there, her husband, my old professor, was able to clarify my thinking on a thorny theological problem I had long wrestled with. Light came from an unexpected source, providing healing balm I have never forgotten.
A hand on a shoulder. A cup of tea and some rich conversation. Two simple deeds, utterly unremarkable to the giver, made my barren soil fruitful. Sometimes we are givers; other times we are receivers. That’s how it works in God’s kingdom.
