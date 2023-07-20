...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 8 PM EDT
/7 PM CDT/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory Thursday, heat index values up to
109. For the Heat Advisory on Friday, heat index values up to
111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM EDT /10
AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
“How does one stave off boredom on a seven-hour solo road trip?” I asked as I drove from Jackson, Tenn., to Macon? One can only listen to music or podcasts for so long.
Being a pastor, I paid attention to church names, and there were plenty to choose from on the 100-mile stretch from Jackson south to Tupelo, Miss. That highway, U. S. 45, is a four-lane divided asphalt ribbon plunging through sparsely populated west Tennessee and north Mississippi. Named the Rockabilly Highway in Tennessee in tribute to Carl Perkins, whose career started at a roadhouse on Highway 45, the artery was a magnet for off-brand churches.