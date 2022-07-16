CORDELE – It’s a tie! The shoal bass state record was broken just last year, and now that record has been tied.
Clark Wheeler of Arabi is the angler who will share the shoal bass state record. His catch, caught on April 16 on the Flint River near Warwick, weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 24½ inches, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“We were thrilled to hear that another shoal bass of this size was caught and proud to recognize Mr. Wheeler’s catch as a state record tie," Scott Robinson, chief of fisheries for the Wildlife Resources Division, said. "Five new state records in the past year proves just how amazing Georgia’s fishing opportunities really are. I hope news of these state records fires you up and encourages you to plan your next fishing trip. Let’s get outdoors and Go Fish Georgia!”
Shoal bass (Micropterus cataractae), designated as the official state riverine sportfish species, are native to the Chattahoochee and Flint River basins and have been introduced in the Ocmulgee and Oconee rivers. They have an upper jaw that does not extend beyond the eyes, unlike the largemouth bass, and the dorsal fin is continuous and not deeply notched. They are most like the redeye basses, but do not have any red coloration in the fins or pale margins on the tail.
Unlike smallmouth bass, shoal bass usually have a large dark spot at the base of the tail. The average adult is between 12–24 inches. Shoal bass are usually found around current breaks near flowing water. This can be in the middle of a big shoal, in a deep-water bend of the river with large boulders, or on the bank behind a tree in the water.
License purchases allow Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more. Outdoors supporters in the state can purchase a Georgia license at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.