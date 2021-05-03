Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HENRY COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...NORTHWESTERN DOUGHERTY...SOUTHERN CLAY... SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...CALHOUN...NORTHERN EARLY AND SOUTHERN TERRELL COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 700 PM EDT/600 PM CDT/... At 620 PM EDT/520 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Balkum in Henry County and near Bluffton in Clay County. Movement was east at 30 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include... Abbeville, Fort Gaines, Morgan, Dawson, Blakely, Headland, Edison, Arlington, Shellman, Leary, Walker, Newville, Sasser, Bellville, Haleburg, Bluffton, Shorterville, Parksville, Carnegie and Hayes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT/800 PM; CDT/ for southeastern Alabama.