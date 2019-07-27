DALTON — Twenty-three historic homes and sites in Dalton will be open for tours during The Georgia Trust Expedition on Aug. 10.
Visitors and residents alike will have a rare opportunity to get an inside look at some of Dalton’s most historic homes and buildings during a daylong, self-guided tour.
The expedition will begin at 10 a.m. with a brief historical orientation at the Wink Theatre (115 W. Crawford St.), which was built in 1941 to be a smaller version of Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.
Following the orientation, guests will tour historic homes and sites, including the Peak-Hamilton-Bethel House, a grand 1889 Queen Anne-style house that once belonged to Crown Cotton Mill president George Hamilton; Caperton House, a beautifully restored brick Colonial Revival-style house constructed in 1910; the Whitehead House, a 1924 home that has been owned by only one other family in 93 years; and the Hoenig-Suggs House, a Georgian Revival house that was built in 1935 using locally made bricks preserved from the demolition of the old Dalton Female College, which opened in 1872.
Guests will also explore historically significant buildings and sites, including the 1848 Clisby-Austin House and the Western & Atlantic Railroad Tunnel, made famous by the Great Locomotive Chase. Participants will enjoy lunch from their choice of participating downtown eateries with a $10 lunch voucher that is included in the ticket price.
The expedition will conclude with a special closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeurves at the Bandy Heritage Center at the restored 1911 Freight Depot building in Downtown Dalton.
The Georgia Trust Dalton Expedition is $50 for Georgia Trust members and $60 for non-members and includes lunch and the closing reception. Tour-only tickets that do not include lunch and the reception are also available for $25. Attendees under 40 can purchase tickets for $40, which includes lunch and the closing reception. Walk-up tickets may be purchased the morning of the event for an additional $10 at the Wink Theatre. For more information or to register, visit www.GeorgiaTrust.org or call (404) 885-7812.
Proceeds from the expedition will go to support the many preservation and educational programs of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation.
Georgia Trust Expeditions invite members and guests to explore a Georgia town located off the beaten path. These daylong, self-guided tours are designed to reflect a town’s unique history and development by including a variety of historic sites, from vernacular homesteads to historic industrial sites to grand homes, as well as historic landscapes and natural features. Expeditions educate participants about Georgia’s small-town heritage while celebrating ongoing preservation and revitalization efforts.
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use. To learn more, visit www.georgiatrust.org.