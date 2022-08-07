Darton College of Health Professions - Nurse Pinning Ceremony - July 28, 2022 -9.jpg

Many of the recent nursing graduates at the Darton College of Health Professionals at Albany State University received scholarship help from the Darton Health Professions Foundation, which recently announced more than $61,000 in scholarship awards to students for the fall 2022 semester.

ALBANY -- The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced more than $61,000 in scholarship awards to students for the fall 2022 semester.

“This round, we received excellent applications from students who were academically astute and presented a wide range of financial needs,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “More than 165 applicants applied for our named, endowed and need-based scholarships, and we switched to a new application portal that reduced the duplication of applying for multiple scholarships. This new system made it easier to upload supporting documentation, and it was a great process.”

