DAWSON – About six months ago, Dawson City Manager Tracy Hester talked about the challenges he faced in his then “new” position. He said at the time, "It’s gonna be fun, but it’s a hell of a task. Hopefully, when you come back you will see the results.”
The first thing Hester said during a return visit to his office Tuesday was, “We are not out of the deep water or woods yet. But a lot of things have happened in the nine to 10 months I’ve been here. We’ve managed to get a lot done.”
One of the most pressing issues the city faced was the ongoing consent order by the Public Service Commission relating to gas services.
“We got the clearance letter yesterday that we have no violations," Hester, who previously worked for 24 years with the city of Albany, said. "That was one of several issues with our infrastructure, and that one’s out of the way now.”
At the same time, Hester said that the city probably had 60 to 70 percent water loss in the system and that has been cut down to about 25 percent.
“We have fixed a tremendous amount of sewer and water leaks,” he said.
Road repairs have been initiated, and much-needed equipment was purchased for the Public Works Department. He acknowledged that the city still has a long way to go, but that a more positive spirit of accomplishment has evolved within the department.
“They feel like they are making a difference now,” Hester said.
Hester explained that, on one hand, Dawson was lucky that its sewer system did not combine storm water and sanitary wastewater. However, the sanitary is in bad shape, with most of the main lines in wet areas so that they get infiltration and are processing a lot of clear water. The city has contracted with an engineering firm to address these issues.
“I’m most proud that, in-house, we have a finance department with a finance director in place. It took me until two weeks a go to get that in place,” Hester said. “She has already done a great job in the time she has been here. If you come back in another year, I think I can shout 'Hallelujah' for that. We are getting software and setting up a system that is transparent and fluid.”
When it comes to addressing transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (T-SPLOST) issues, Hester said, “It's more than just paving a road because the whole infrastructure is falling apart.”
But progress is being made in that area, with the work being conducted so that it does not immediately have to be torn up to address other issues.
One of the big infrastructure goals is to convert the water system to an electronic meter-read system.
“We are probably losing 30 percent of our revenue on the water system just on the way we currently function,” Hester said. "Meters get mis-read; it's easier for people to steal.
“We have been mending fences with the county. We’ve done some stuff for the county, and they’ve done some stuff for us. We now pat each other on the back and move on, Things are looking up here.”
A new mayor and two new council members have been elected, and one meeting has been held since the elections. Hester said he had the opportunity to talk to the two incoming council members and explain his vision for the city and what he thought needed to be done.
“I feel comfortable now that we are going to be taking care of city business," Hester said of his conversation with city officials. "Like I explained to them: There are rich folks and there are poor folks. But as far as I’m concerned, they’re all just folks, and they’re going to get treated the same.
“I’m not going to be here for 20 years, and I ain’t going to be able to fix it all. But I’d like to get it turned around. You know the mindset here was that nobody cared and nobody was going to do anything, so we just do what we want to do. We need to get the community and the workers to have a mind et change that Dawson can be something.”
The Dawson city manager said the changes will continue.
“I have a Code Enforcement person here," he said. "She is a real go-getter. She’s been here three weeks, maybe a month. She worked for Sumter County for several years. She’s a real go-getter and she’s already jumped several of these 'slumlords around here and told 'em, ‘You’ve got to straighten up.’
“I’m tickled to death at where we’re headed. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s a little dim, but it’s out there. The train's running anyway."
