DAWSON – Records in Terrell County indicate that on March 1, 1864, Dickson, Nelson & Co. purchased 22 acres of land in land lot 225 in Terrell County for $2,200 from William H. Bailey. There they built the gun shops that would be in operation until the end of the war.
A historic marker in Dawson reads:
CONFEDERATE GUN SHOP: When the states of Georgia, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee grew short of arms in 1863, Gov. Shorter of Alabama and President Jefferson Davis persuaded Major O.O. Nelson of Tuscumbia, Ala., to organize a company to erect a gun shop. Originally erected in Dickson Station, Ala., the shop was soon moved to Rome, Ga., where it remained for several months. When the advance of Federal troops made that location untenable, the Gun Shop was moved to this site, where it was operating at full capacity at the close of the war in 1865. Erected 1958
William young, William Sowell, P.H. Hobbs, William Norman, Thomas J. Hart, Thomas Sadler, Dr. William Peet, Johnathan McLain, and Reuben Geise comprised what was known as the “Gun Shop Squad.” Several of these men would build homes for their families on the land purchased by the company.
Georgia was second only to Virginia in the production of arms. In Atlanta, the Spiller & Burr factory produced approximately 760 brass framed copies of the .36 caliber Whitney revolver before being bought out by the governor in 1864. The plant was then moved to Macon and produced an additional 600 pistols. Cook & Butler moved from New Orleans to Athens, where the company made 8,000 muskets that are popular to many collectors because of the Confederate flag engraved on their lock. In Milledgeville, the penitentiary there was converted to an armory where a limited number of rifles and pistols were produced. Guns also were produced in Greensboro and Augusta.
The rifles manufactured by Dickson, Nelson & Co. shops in Dawson were an adaptation of the Model 1841 “Mississippi Rifle” that was chambered in .58 caliber and had 33.5-inch barrels. The barrel bands, swivels and butt plates were manufactured from brass. The stocks were made from cherry, and several stock blanks are in private collections in Dawson today. A ramrod was housed under the barrel. Some early versions were produced with brass patch boxes in the stock. However, as materials for production became scarce near the war's end, this was not included on later models.
The 2nd Mississippi Infantry is known to have issued these weapons to its troops. The state of Alabama ordered 5,000; however, only 645 were delivered. The limited ability of the Confederacy to manufacture weapons in large quantity was a deciding factor in the war. Today the scarcity of these rifles, combined with the fact that many collectors believe that they are among the best, if not the best, Confederate-made percussion rifles. Today at auction, Dickson, Nelson & Co. rifles are valued between $40,000 and $60,000, depending upon their condition.
Following the war, Dickson, Nelson & Co. sold 18 acres of the property, along with the shops and foundry to the Dawson Manufacturing Co., for $12,000. The company manufactured railroad cars and farm machinery, including sugar mills and cotton presses. The Dawson Journal reported, “Maj. O.O. Nelson has shown us what can be done in the way of manufactures. The cars from his factory may be seen on the roads of nearly every Southern state and today, Nov. 11, 1869, he has more orders for more cars than he can build.”
The property would be sold two more times and be rebuilt as a lumber manufacturing company following an extensive fire. Interestingly, in 1932 records indicate that about 500 gunstocks were found to be stored in one of the original warehouses.
