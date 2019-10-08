CORDELE — Thomas the Tank Engine is coming to SAM Shortline as part of his annual tour Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 26-27
Thomas is inviting little engineers to go full steam ahead for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at “Day Out With Thomas: The Steam Team Tour 2019.” Children are invited to spend a day with their friend when the No. 1 Engine pulls into SAM Shortline.
The tour is being presented by Mattel. The fun-filled event offers children and their families the opportunity to take a ride with Thomas and meet Sir Topham Hatt, controller of the railway, and enjoy a day of Thomas-themed activities including toy play, photo ops and more.
The tour, now in its 24th year, will make 37 stops across the U.S. and Canada and is expected to welcome nearly 1 million passengers this year.
The ride itself takes about 25 minutes. The Thomas & Friends Imagination Station features a variety of activities, and an all-new “Ask an Engineer” booth will allow children to talk to an engineer and learn about trains and working on the rails.
A “Passport to Adventures” booklet will help children track their journey at the event and receive a special prize upon completion.
The departure times are 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. each day.
SAM Shortline is at Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park, located at 2459 U.S. Highway 280 West in Cordele. Tickets are on sale now and available by calling Ticketweb toll-free at (866) 468-7630, or by visiting ticketweb.com/venue/georgia-veterans-memorial-state-park-cordele-ga/20450?pl=thomas19&REFID=SAMPR.
The prices are $22 plus tax for ages 2 and up. Service charges and fee may apply. For more information and directions, visit samshortline.com/day-out-with-thomas-the-tank-engine/.
For more information about Thomas & Friends visit thomasandfriends.com.