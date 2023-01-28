sorority books.png

ALBANY -- For the second year, the local chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.'s Physical and Mental Health Awareness Committee held a drive-by book donation event to collect books for the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

In support of the families who spend many hours at the hospital with their precious babies, a book donation program was created by the March of Dimes. The program's goal is to provide a variety of storybooks to hospitals for the parents to read to their babies and even for siblings to read while visiting the hospital. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and subsequent restrictions on gatherings, the waiting room was not the best choice for placing the books donated last year. So they were distributed to families of NICU patients for Christmas.

