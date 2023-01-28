For the second year, the local chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.'s Physical and Mental Health Awareness Committee held a drive-by book donation event to collect books for the babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
In support of the families who spend many hours at the hospital with their precious babies, a book donation program was created by the March of Dimes. The program's goal is to provide a variety of storybooks to hospitals for the parents to read to their babies and even for siblings to read while visiting the hospital. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and subsequent restrictions on gatherings, the waiting room was not the best choice for placing the books donated last year. So they were distributed to families of NICU patients for Christmas.
This year's book donations were delivered on Jan. 22. A total of 108 new storybooks were delivered to the NICU at Phoebe's main campus by representatives of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority President Chiquita Greene, Co-Chair of Physical & Mental Health Committee Paulette Webb, NICU Social Worker and sorority member Deatrice Harvey, and committee member Angelina Thomas.
The sorority sisters gathered outside the NICU to present the books to the unit's staff. Because COVID guidelines are still followed, the books will again be donated to the families. For convenience and easy distribution, books were packaged in a total of 51 gift bags.
