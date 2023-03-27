GAINESVILLE – The last week of March hitting the calendar means trout stocking trucks hitting the road headed to Georgia waterways.

Trout fishing opportunities will be abundant as the Georgia Trout Program returns to stocking more than 1 million trout in 2023. Thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resource Division and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, anglers can look forward to another great year of trout fishing.

Tags