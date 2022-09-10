ALBANY -- As you look at the smiling, eager and young -- very young -- faces peering out from the September-October 1982 edition of the "Phoebe Speaks" publication, you can't help but notice the dark hair and unlined faces of two young professionals who had just been added to the hospital's medical staff.
Those faces, belonging to Drs. Price Corr and Joe Stubbs, may now bear the marks that 40 years in a demanding, life-or-death profession bring, but a conversation with the Albany Surgical and Albany Internal Medicine, respectively, doctors reveals that decades in their chosen profession has not diminished the one thing that brought them to the calling in the first place: their passion for serving others.
That they've done all 40 of those years in the southwest Georgia community that welcomed them to their calling is a testament to the ties that bound them to the land and, as it turned out, to each other.
"I wasn't in the Boy Scouts for very long, but I learned those 12 characteristics that Scouting requires, things like kindness, trustworthiness, loyalty," Corr, a still-practicing surgeon and one of the principles of Albany Surgical PC, said during a recent conversation. "Joe is all of those things. There's no malfeasance in the man."
Stubbs, an internist and one of the principles of the Albany Internal Medicine group, is equally as effusive in his praise for his friend and fellow practitioner of the healing arts.
"Patients ask me, 'Who should I see to get a colonoscopy?'" Stubbs said. "I tell them, 'Well, Dr. Corr does mine.' Why not, he knows all the ins and outs of his business? He's not just there to do a procedure; he cares about his patients. He's a great surgeon who possesses a great surgical mind."
And while the physicians have taken very different paths in their medical careers, each has earned the respect of the medical community and the thousands upon thousands of patients they've served over the years. Even as they get a peek of reality and what retirement might look like, each is driven to continue doing what he's been doing in distinguished careers that rival any built by the few peers they have who remain in the region.
Corr was born and raised in Albany, and he remembers a boyhood "playing up and down the alleys of the avenues" until 10 at night, when parents expected their kids to be in for the evening. He planned on studying pre-med at the University of Georgia, but when he wasn't accepted into the university's medical school, he changed course to veterinary medicine. A girlfriend at the time convinced him to reapply.
"I actually loved vet school, plus my attitude at the time was "if they don't want me, I don't want them,'" Corr said. "Eventually, though, I decided that I didn't want to reach a point in life where I'd say, 'I should have gone to med school.' I reapplied and got in. I can tell you, though, driving to Athens to tell Dean Crawford I was withdrawing from vet school was the hardest thing I've ever done."
Stubbs' original career path had nothing to do with medicine. He was a star athlete in high school and went to William and Mary on a football scholarship.
"I went to college thinking I would be a math teacher and a football coach," he said.
But it was the impact that Stubbs' father had on the Macon community that led him toward Emory University and the medical profession.
"My dad was a Methodist minister when he decided to go to Emory to study medicine," Stubbs said. "At the time, he had five kids and two parents living in a two-bedroom, one-bath house. He became an OB-GYN specialist, and I couldn't help but see the impact he had on our community. It also didn't hurt that my girlfriend -- who would become my wife -- was attending Emory at the time."
After finishing his residency at the University of Washington in Seattle, Stubbs came to south Georgia, joining a group in Albany that asked for a two-year commitment.
"I agreed and planned to do my two years and then move on," Stubbs said. "That was in 1982. Aug 2. was my 40th year here."
Corr, on the other hand, thought about returning to south Georgia, but not necessarily Albany. The economy in 1982 was very similar to today's, and the newly trained surgeon was told, ominously, that there wasn't a great need for surgeons at the time.
"I wanted to find a group to go in with, but it just didn't work out," he said. "I took an $80,000 note -- at 20% -- had a 15-month-old, and my wife was six months pregnant. We'd budgeted to by a $75,000 house but ended up getting one for $100,000 but with a 12% mortgage."
On call pretty much around the clock, Corr's early go at doctoring did not especially get off to an auspicious start.
"I got my practice set up," he said, "and it turns out the girl in my office was stealing me blind."
Corr found a willing partner -- and a dear friend -- in Chris Smith, and the two planned to partner with another established surgeon, but money and trust issues soured that joint venture. Corr and Smith, though, remained close friends and ending up working together for four-plus decades before Smith's death last year.
"Chris and I were synonymous," Corr said. "We were in each other's weddings, and I rushed him in our frat at UGA. When we started sharing calls together, we had a kind of shared sixth sense. We would always call on each other."
With their reputations clearly established, Stubbs and Corr both say that while many people in their profession look eagerly toward retirement, neither is especially in a hurry to hang up his stethoscope.
"Maybe those folks who call us 'dinosaurs' are right," Corr said. "But I think I speak for both of us when I say that the passion we felt when we went to medical school is still very much alive. No, I can't stay up all night and function the next day like I used to. And I know when I need to turn something over to our younger partners.
"But I don't think either Joe or I got into this as a preferred job. We both saw it as a calling."
As for Stubbs, he's realized one of the greatest pleasures of his career in seeing his daughter, Lauren, join the team at Albany Internal Medicine.
"Price was talking about dinosaurs earlier; maybe some people see us that way," he said. "But one of the things I was told a long time ago is to be honest and tell yourself when it's time to walk away. I think I can do that. But right now, I don't feel I've reached that time."
And so, 80 years of knowledge and expertise remain available to southwest Georgians.
