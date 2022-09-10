ALBANY -- As you look at the smiling, eager and young -- very young -- faces peering out from the September-October 1982 edition of the "Phoebe Speaks" publication, you can't help but notice the dark hair and unlined faces of two young professionals who had just been added to the hospital's medical staff.

Those faces, belonging to Drs. Price Corr and Joe Stubbs, may now bear the marks that 40 years in a demanding, life-or-death profession bring, but a conversation with the Albany Surgical and Albany Internal Medicine, respectively, doctors reveals that decades in their chosen profession has not diminished the one thing that brought them to the calling in the first place: their passion for serving others.

