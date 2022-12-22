Under the Mistletoe

Mistletoe’s history as a symbol of fertility and love goes back thousands of years, well beyond today’s interpretation as holiday decor. But when you get down to it, mistletoe is a parasite.

ATHENS — While a sprig of mistletoe hung from the ceiling for sweethearts to kiss under is a sweet tradition, too much mistletoe hanging from your trees can lead to trouble later.

Many of the plants we traditionally associate with Christmas are evergreen and are used because they are leafy when everything else is bare for the winter. Its history as a symbol of fertility and love goes back thousands of years, well beyond today’s interpretation as holiday decor. But when you get down to it, mistletoe is a parasite. As a symbol of love, choosing a parasite may seem a bit of a cynical choice.

Alicia Holloway is the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in

Barrow County.

