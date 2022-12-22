...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ TO 1 PM
EST /NOON CST/ FRIDAY...
...HARD FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/ FRIDAY
TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 16 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM EST /5 PM CST/
Friday to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Sunday. For the Wind Advisory,
from 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are
expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for
any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving,
especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor
objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/
FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 4 AM EST /3 AM CST/ Friday to 1 PM EST /noon CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Mistletoe’s history as a symbol of fertility and love goes back thousands of years, well beyond today’s interpretation as holiday decor. But when you get down to it, mistletoe is a parasite.
ATHENS — While a sprig of mistletoe hung from the ceiling for sweethearts to kiss under is a sweet tradition, too much mistletoe hanging from your trees can lead to trouble later.
Many of the plants we traditionally associate with Christmas are evergreen and are used because they are leafy when everything else is bare for the winter. Its history as a symbol of fertility and love goes back thousands of years, well beyond today’s interpretation as holiday decor. But when you get down to it, mistletoe is a parasite. As a symbol of love, choosing a parasite may seem a bit of a cynical choice.
Our native mistletoe, often called American or Oak mistletoe, can kill the trees they are growing on.
They use their own green leaves for photosynthesis, but they also draw water and other nutrients from the tree. If too many bunches of mistletoe invade, they will slowly suck the life out of the tree.
In summer, these green clumps blend in with leaves and are not very noticeable. But among bare branches in the fall and winter, the bunches are easy to spot.
Check the trees around your house. If you see multiple green clusters near the top, keep a close watch on those trees, as they may begin to lose branches and might eventually need to be removed from the landscape.
You can treat mistletoe by pruning it out 2 feet below where it is attached to the tree or by pruning it off and wrapping the cut with black plastic for a couple of years to prevent it from growing back. Unfortunately, getting to the mistletoe may prove difficult. Mistletoe usually grows too high in trees for either of those methods to be practical. You may need someone with specialized skills and equipment, and I’ve never seen an arborist offer that service. For most of us, the best plan is to be aware and keep a watchful eye.
As you take down your mistletoe this year, take a moment to monitor for it in your yard. When scouting your trees, make sure you set aside any pleasant associations with the holidays, and recognize the plant for the water-stealing parasite that it is to your trees.
Alicia Holloway is the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in Barrow County.
