As a pastor of almost 30 years, I’m in constant prayer with members of our community. My faith teaches me that we cannot sit by, but must put our faith into action by making sure everyone in Albany, the state of Georgia and our country can use their sacred right to vote.

Since 2017, almost half a million Georgia residents have been purged from the voter registration list. That may be you, your parents, your children or your next-door neighbors for whom the secretary of state has made it even more difficult, if not impossible, to cast their ballot.

The Rev. Donny Green is senior pastor of Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Albany.

