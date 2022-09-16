As a pastor of almost 30 years, I’m in constant prayer with members of our community. My faith teaches me that we cannot sit by, but must put our faith into action by making sure everyone in Albany, the state of Georgia and our country can use their sacred right to vote.
Since 2017, almost half a million Georgia residents have been purged from the voter registration list. That may be you, your parents, your children or your next-door neighbors for whom the secretary of state has made it even more difficult, if not impossible, to cast their ballot.
It’s not right and it’s not fair that one of the basic tenets of an American democratic society, the right and ability to vote, is being taken away from so many people. God desires that we have a say in our leadership. However, this is not the first, or last, time the enemy will try to stop what God has for us. My faith shows me every day that we’re on the right path, we are in pursuit of righteousness and, together, we can build a Georgia that reflects not only the will of the people but helps us all live with the dignity God desires.
As a pastor, I am actively engaged in educating voters about the new election laws, explaining the importance of every election and getting voters to pledge to vote in this upcoming election. I will be working as a clergy peacekeeper throughout early voting and on Election Day. As a veteran with more than 25 years of service, I know the importance of protecting our democracy, and voting is one significant way to do this.
In 2020, I had the chance to watch the polls and assist. I had first-hand experience with watching people and encouraging them when they were ready to give up from the long waits and the long lines. I had the opportunity to let them know that "You’ve come this far, why turn around now?"
We know how and why they’re making voting more difficult, but we also know the power in our vote and what we can work to accomplish if we collectively use our voice.
Voting isn’t the end-all, be-all to addressing our concerns. But working to have elected officials who are committed to the people, rather than corporations, is a huge step in the right direction. We believe in a Georgia that can be a state where every resident, no matter their background or location, has access to the things that provide a good life. Every student in this state should be receiving an excellent education, not just those whose parents can afford private school. Every family should have access to great health care, not just those with a premium insurance package.
No one in this state should ever go hungry because they cannot access nutritious food. Who we vote for as our elected officials impacts our day-to-day lives, and in so many ways they determine the quality of life for ourselves and our families.
No matter the color of our skin, if we live in the city or rural communities, if we’re wealthy or working class, we all deserve dignity and a government that is committed to fighting for those who are often forgotten. We must vote to protect those who’ve been disenfranchised, we must support each other. We must vote for our people. We must vote for our children, grandchildren, godchildren and future generations. We also cannot forget our brothers and sisters who’ve been formerly incarcerated and make sure they know if they’re eligible to vote or what steps they must take to become eligible.
Visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at Georgia.gov to make sure you and your loved ones are registered and listed as active voters. If you aren’t you can also use that site to register to vote or request a form to register by mail. Either way, make sure you know your voting location and that you have all the necessary documents to be able to vote. That includes a valid photo ID, such as a driver's license, passport, or voter identification card.
As a person of faith, I know it is critical to vote because this fall’s election has high stakes for so many people in my congregation and community. Everyone is worthy to vote. It is our sacred right, and together we can work to create the Georgia we all deserve.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Rev. Donny Green is senior pastor of Bible Way Missionary Baptist Church in Albany.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.