WASHINGTON, D.C. – The COVID-19 pandemic will end up killing well over 2 million people around the globe. The mishandling of this grave global health crisis is a “wake-up call” that governments, institutions and a misled public remain unprepared to handle the even greater threats posed by nuclear war and climate change. Given this and the lack of progress in 2020 in dealing with nuclear and climate perils, the Doomsday Clock remains as close to midnight as it has ever been – just 100 seconds to midnight.
The Doomsday Clock decision is made by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Science and Security Board in consultation with the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors, which includes 13 Nobel Laureates. In January 2020, the Doomsday Clock moved to 100 seconds to midnight, closer to midnight than ever in its history.
In December 2020, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists marked its 75th anniversary. Over time, the clock has become a universally recognized indicator of the world’s vulnerability to catastrophe from nuclear weapons, climate change, and disruptive technologies in other domains.
“The hands of the Doomsday Clock remain at 100 seconds to midnight, as close to midnight as ever," Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said. "The lethal and fear-inspiring COVID-19 pandemic serves as a historic wake-up call, a vivid illustration that national governments and international organizations are unprepared to manage the truly civilization-ending threats of nuclear weapons and climate change.”
“The U.S., Russia and the world’s nuclear powers must stop shouting at each other," former California Gov. Jerry Brown, executive chair of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, said. "It’s time to eliminate nuclear weapons, not build more of them. Likewise, with climate change, the U.S., China and other big countries must get serious about cutting lethal carbon emissions – now. It’s 100 seconds to midnight. Wake up!”
“Despite nuclear abolition being the long-awaited wish of all A-Bomb survivors, there are still more than 13,000 nuclear weapons in the world, with nuclear states continuing to modernize their nuclear forces," Hiroshima Gov. Hidehiko Yuzaki of Japan said. "Moreover, nuclear disarmament continues to stagnate, further exacerbating global tensions.”
Concerned citizens around the world wonder what steps should be taken to address nuclear, climate, and other major threats. The following are among the key recommendations:
-- The U.S. and Russian presidents can and should extend New START for as long as possible, keeping the two largest nuclear arsenals at current levels;
-- Now that the United States has announced it will rejoin the Paris climate agreement, it should accelerate its commitment to decarbonization and put policies in place that make the attainment of the commitment feasible;
-- Now that the United States has rejoined the World Health Organization, it should work through the WHO and other international institutions to reduce biological risks of all kinds;
-- The United States should declare its commitment to no-first-use of nuclear weapons and persuade allies and rivals to agree that no-first-use is a step toward security and stability;
-- Russia can rejoin the NATO-Russia Council and open serious discussions on risk reduction and on avoiding escalation dangers;
-- North Korea can agree to codify and allow verification of its moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile tests;
-- Iran and the United States can jointly return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and Iran can agree to new, broader talks about Middle East security and constraints on its missile and other military activities;
-- The new U.S. administration can fill leadership positions for science-based agencies on the basis of scientific expertise and credentials; prohibit interference with the production or dissemination of executive branch scientific reports; use the best possible science to inform policy considerations; allow government scientists to engage with the public about their work, and provide funding to restore and strengthen international scientific cooperation;
-- Governments, major communications technology firms, academic experts, and responsible media organizations can cooperate to find practical and ethical ways to combat internet-enabled misinformation and disinformation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.