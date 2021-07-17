double rainbow.png

 Special Photo: Donna Anderson

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Frequent Herald contributor Donna Anderson sent the following message along with this beautiful beach photo: "During the week of Tropical Storm Claudette, we were in Panama City. The waves were rough and the riptides were treacherous. However, we were able to get in some beach time each day. An afternoon shower occurred while we were on the beach. We made our trek up to the condo’s pavilion. As the rain began to ease up, a double rainbow appeared! It was absolutely gorgeous! The rainbows had colors that were produced by the sun, light, and water. To me, this represents Hope, Faith, and Love. They say it is a good sign when you see a double rainbow. All I know is that it felt so good to behold such a beautiful sight and to share it with my family."

