PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. -- Frequent Herald contributor Donna Anderson sent the following message along with this beautiful beach photo: "During the week of Tropical Storm Claudette, we were in Panama City. The waves were rough and the riptides were treacherous. However, we were able to get in some beach time each day. An afternoon shower occurred while we were on the beach. We made our trek up to the condo’s pavilion. As the rain began to ease up, a double rainbow appeared! It was absolutely gorgeous! The rainbows had colors that were produced by the sun, light, and water. To me, this represents Hope, Faith, and Love. They say it is a good sign when you see a double rainbow. All I know is that it felt so good to behold such a beautiful sight and to share it with my family."
featured
Double the hope, faith, love and beauty
- By Donna Anderson Special to The Albany Herald
-
-
- 0
featured
- By Donna Anderson Special to The Albany Herald
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Videos
Most Popular
Articles
- Mike Sistrunk agrees to $225,000 settlement with Lee County
- Bryce Steven McCormack
- Lee officials ask for CON extension, shift to nonprofit hospital
- Investigation of Dougherty Probate Court judge moving forward
- Lee County to use federal funds for one-time payment to all employees
- Mr. James Griffin Jr.
- Mary Lavalette Cowart Jenkins
- William Wingate
- State, local officials in Newnan ask FEMA to reverse individual assistance decision
- Norma Gaines-Heath takes School Board seat; 6.6% of voters turn out
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Take a step back in time with this tour of downtown Albany's oldest cemeteries
- ON THE MARKET: Lee County home in Quail Valley boasts Palladian windows, color changing pool
- 15 noteworthy music festivals coming back in 2021
- PHOTOS: Ribbon cutting ceremony for renovations to Robert Cross Park in Dougherty County
- PHOTOS: Dougherty County Public Works director Larry Cook retirement ceremony
- When 20 popular shows jumped the shark
- 15 TV shows that got worse after losing a star
- A 27-SECOND phone call! 10 celebrities who broke up over the phone
- Where US refugees come from—and why
- ON THE MARKET: Cozy cottage on Lake Blackshear perfect for relaxing fun
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: What should be done to provide relief for student loan borrowers?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.