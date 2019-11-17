ATLANTA -- A pair of Dougherty County 4-H students -- Dianah Anderson of Monroe High School and Westover High's Tandria Burke -- earned "master" 4-H status recently when the pair won the statewide 4-H Food Challenge.
The 4-H Food Challenge contest challenges teams of 4-H members to create a dish using only a predetermined set of ingredients. From these ingredients, team members must identify and prepare a dish, then make a presentation about that dish to the judges.
4-H officials said the Food Challenge allows students to develop public speaking skills, learn food safety standards, practice teamwork and develop cooking techniques.
Burke and Anderson will compete in the national Food Challenge contest next November in Dallas.