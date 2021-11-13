ALBANY — A 56-year-old southwest Georgia sport shooting facility is getting a face-lift and a lot of TLC after receiving a grant from the state Department of Natural Resources.
Volunteers with the member-owned Flint Skeet, Trap and Sporting Clays Course off Lily Pond Road in southwest Dougherty County are working up to six or seven days a week to improve the venerable 78-acre course that was built by the Johnson family in 1965. A group of sport shooting enthusiasts asked the owners eight years ago if they would sell the Bird in Hand course to the group that wanted to preserve and improve the course for generations of sporting enthusiasts, many of which use the facility as a home course for shooting competitions.
“When we bought the course, we really knew nothing about preparing it for competition,” Russ Alexander said. “We just started clearing land and adding to the course. We were getting groups from the GISA, 4-H, church groups, local businesses, and just mom and dads come out, and when we heard DNR had a grant program, we thought our facility was one the department would support.
“My wife, Lorraine, wrote up the grant, and we sent it off to DNR. Of course, (Albany businessman and former Dougherty County Commission chairman) Jeff Sinyard is on the state DNR board, so we asked him if he’d support our efforts. We think his influence went a long way in us getting the grant, plus, the grant covered 75% of what we needed ($60,000) to update machines that had been here since 1965, so Jeff donated another 15% of the cost. We wouldn’t be out here talking right now if it weren’t for him.”
Sinyard said DNR officials agreed that the Dougherty County venue offered viable outdoor activities for young people in the region.
“We started the Fall Feather Hunt here in 1989, so we’re now going into our 33rd year,” Sinyard said. “It’s had a large impact on business in the state. I’m an avid hunter, and my boys are, and we’ve seen a lot of schools in the area starting shooting teams, since about eight years ago.
“As for the DNR, the board saw this facility as an opportunity to get young people who maybe don’t play football or baseball or soccer or basketball involved in shooting, which is a team and individual sport. It provides a perfect opportunity for young people who like to shoot and hunt to be involved in an activity that makes them a more rounded person. The DNR’s — and my personal — involvement is about getting young people involved in outdoor sports.”
On a recent Saturday, high school-age shooters from Deerfield-Windsor School, Southland Academy, Terrell Academy, Westwood School and Tiftarea Academy took part in a competition that allowed the Flint Skeet, Trap and Sporting Clays Course staff to unveil new skeet and sporting clay machines installed that week utilizing funds from the DNR grant.
“We just got this finished yesterday,” Alexander said while giving a visitor a tour on an off-road vehicle donated by Power Sports Plus. “We’re giving it a test run today. It’s reassuring because some of the machines that were in use were the same machines that were here in 1965 when the course opened.
“We’re really a mom-and-pop organization of people who like to shoot.”
One member at the local course is Carl Hudson, a former state champion who at 81 still is involved in managing the course and teaching shooters.
“There is a need for a facility like this, so it’s a great thing that you’re helping let folks know we’re out here,” Hudson said. “This is the home course for schools and groups all over the region, and I’m happy to be a part of helping shooters who use the course.”
Retired mechanic Lex Dorminey is another club member/volunteer who puts in work at the course four or five days a week. His work helps keep the trap, skeet and sporting clay machines operating and ready when a shooter says, “Pull,” and waits for an orange disc to go whizzing forth from one of 12 stations that are changed frequently so that shooters don’t get locked in on the course of the targets.
Terrell Academy junior Bailey McMath and her brother, freshman Andrew McMath, were among the high school shooters taking part in the recent GISA competition.
“Our grandparent was a world champion, so we’d better be good at this,” Bailey McMath said. “We’ve been shooting since we were old enough to hold a gun.”
The Flint Skeet, Trap and Sporting Clays Course is open to the public Wednesdays from 2-6 p.m. (“Or whenever it gets too dark to shoot,” Alexander said), Saturdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 2-6 p.m. Volunteers are always welcome to work on the facilities on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Memberships are available, and members receive discounts when they shoot at the course. For information about the course, contact Tibbie Watson at tibble23@bellsouth.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.