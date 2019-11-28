ALBANY -- The Kiwanis Club of Dougherty County recently made a $500 donation to the "Honey for Hope" program, an effort to increase knowledge of the importance of insect pollinators to crops and food gardens by teaching beekeeping to inmates at Autry State Prison in Mitchell County.
Members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany are also participating by making pollinator pods that will be planted with flowers to attract bees and make lip balm for kids participating in the program.
Brent Houston, Honey for Hope coordinator at Autry, accepted the gift, accompanied by Heather Corbett, director of vocational and career education for the Georgia Department of Corrections, and Ana Bagiano, regional director of programs and impact for Boys & Girls Clubs. According to Kiwanis of Dougherty president Tim Thomas, who is a beekeeper, and Corbett, beekeeping programs in Georgia prisons resulted in a huge decrease - from 60 percent to 2 percent - in the state's recidivism rate last year.
The Honey for Hope program is an effort to help slow the worldwide decline in the bee population by educating the public and splitting and increasing numbers of bee colonies. The decrease in bee numbers could have a significant impact on future food production on the planet.