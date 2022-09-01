SOCIAL CIRCLE – The Georgia dove hunting season opens Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated even for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kickoff for the fall hunting season,” Alan Isler, chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”
The official 2022-2023 dove season hunting dates are Sept. 3-Oct. 9, Nov. 19-27 and Dec. 19-Jan. 31. Statewide shooting hours for all dove seasons are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
More Dove Season Tips and Information:
· Dove Field Forecast (GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/dove): The dove field forecast identifies available crops and anticipated hunting conditions for opening day.
· Regulations Quick Review: The daily bag limit is 15 doves per hunter. Collared doves may be taken and do not count toward your daily limit. Shotguns must be plugged to hold no more than three shells while hunting doves. Hunters must obtain permission from landowners before hunting on private property.
· Report Banded Doves: In 2003, the U.S. Geological Survey and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, in cooperation with several states, including Georgia, initiated an ongoing dove banding project. Hunters can participate in this conservation effort by examining harvested doves for leg bands and reporting band numbers to the USFWS at www.reportband.gov.
· Licenses Needed: Hunters 16 years of age and older need to have a hunting license and a Georgia Migratory Bird Stamp. This stamp is how Georgia participates in the federal Harvest Information Program. Some licenses allow the license holder to get the Georgia Migratory Bird Stamp at no cost. Hunters may purchase licenses online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at license vendor locations (list of vendors available online).
Before hunters hit the field for the upcoming dove season, they are urged to make sure they have completed a hunter education course. Hunters can take the course completely online or take part in a classroom course, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“We want to set people up for hunter education success before they head to the dove field or the hunting stand, and that means working with busy schedules and different learning styles,” Jennifer Pittman, hunter development program manager with the Wildlife Resources Division, said. “For example, if you only have a limited amount of time available, then the online course options may work for you, while attending an in-person instructive class may work for others.”
The five available online courses each require a fee (from $19.95 to $29) but all are “pass or don’t pay” courses. Fees for these courses are charged by and collected by the independent course developer. The Georgia DNR classroom course is free of charge.
Completion of a hunter education course is required for any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1961, who:
· purchases a season hunting license in Georgia;
· is at least 12 years old and hunts without adult supervision;
· hunts big game (deer, turkey, bear) on a wildlife management area;
The only exceptions include any person who:
· purchases a short-term hunting license (as opposed to an annual season license);
· is hunting on his or her own land or is a dependent hunting on land of their parents or legal guardians.
