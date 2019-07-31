park.jpg

Local hero D.J. Vinson lost his life on Aug. 3, 2008, while saving one youngster and trying to save another when the two boys fell into the Flint River. After periods of heavy rain like what the community saw last week, the waters of the Flint flow swiftly.

 Staff Photo: Tammy Fletcher

