Downtown Thomasville Sidewalk Sale to be held Saturday

THOMASVILLE — The Downtown Thomasville Sidewalk Sale will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, with participating merchants featuring deals on everything from antiques to trendy clothing.
“The Downtown Thomasville Sidewalk Sale is a wonderful opportunity to experience the world-class shopping Downtown Thomasville offers while getting a great deal in the process,” April Norton, city of Thomasville Main Street and Business Development director, said. “Merchants are clearing out end-of-season merchandise to make room for new shipments, giving shoppers access to some of the best deals of the year.”
While downtown, the public is encouraged to make plans to enjoy a bite to eat or grab a snack at restaurants, bakeries or coffee shops.
“The culinary scene in downtown Thomasville is unlike any other,” Bonnie Hayes, the city of Thomasville’s tourism manager, said. “Visitors come from all over the country to sample fish and grits, handmade chocolates, and other goodies you can only find in our downtown.
“With a mixture of innovative menus and traditional Southern delicacies, downtown truly features something for every taste.”
Downtown Thomasville may be a shopper’s paradise, but city officials said “shopping local” is not just a slogan.
“The Sidewalk Sale is a great opportunity to take advantage of an all-day sale while supporting our local economy by spending your dollars in locally owned and operated businesses,” Norton said. “Shopping local means putting money back into your community and helping make many entrepreneurs’ dreams a reality.”
For more information, visit www.downtownthomasville.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at (229) 228-7977.