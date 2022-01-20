ALBANY — Officials with Draffin & Tucker LLP have announced recent additions and promotions within the firm:
PROMOTIONS
♦ Haley Bass has been promoted to supervisor in the firm’s Albany office, where she provides audits, cost reports and 990 preparation within the health care practice. She is a certified public accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
♦ Conner Gibbs has been promoted to supervisor in the firm’s Albany office, where his focus is on audit and accounting services such as financial statement audits, reviews, compilations and cost reports. Gibbs is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia and is a member of the Georgia Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
♦ David Doucette has been promoted to senior in the firm’s Atlanta office, where he focuses primarily on audits in the health care practice.
♦ Taylor Phillips has been promoted to senior in the firm’s Atlanta office, where she focuses primarily on audits in the health care practice.
♦ Nicole Barlev has been promoted to associate II in the firm’s Atlanta office, where she focuses primarily on consulting services in the resource solutions division. Barley is a Certified Fraud Examiner.
♦ Trent Roske has been promoted to associate II in the firm’s Atlanta office, where he focuses primarily on audits in the health care practice. Roske is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
♦ Jimmy Self has been promoted to associate II in the firm’s Atlanta office, where he focuses primarily on audits in the health care practice.
♦ Sandra Gonzalez has been promoted to associate II in the firm’s Atlanta office, where she focuses primarily on audits in the health care practice.
NEW EMPLOYEES
♦ Tom Holloway is a manager in the firm’s Albany office, where he works on tax planning, reviews and compliance, research and client development, and representation in the commercial practice. He graduated in 1990 with a Master of Professional Accountancy from Georgia State University and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed to practice in the state of Georgia.
♦ Caitlin Burtner is an associate I in the firm’s Atlanta office, where she assists with audits in the health care practice. She graduated in May 2020 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Georgia State University.
♦ Matthew Mitchell is an associate I in the firm’s Albany office, where he serves corporate and individual clients in the commercial practice. He graduated in 2021 with a Master of Accountancy from Valdosta State University.
♦ James Postell is an associate I in the firm’s Atlanta office, where he works on tax preparation in the commercial practice. He graduated in 2019 with a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Troy University.
♦ Ashton Hinson is a staff assistant in the firm’s Albany office, where she assists with audits and tax in the commercial practice. She graduated in 2020 with a B.S.B.A. in Global Business-Accounting from Troy University.
♦ Allison Holton is an intern in the firm’s Albany office. She is currently in her senior year at Troy University.
♦ Caitlin Simmons is an intern in the firm’s Albany office. She plans to graduate in 2022 with a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Valdosta State University.
♦ George Smith is an intern in the firm’s Albany office. He graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, cum laude, from Troy University.
♦ Katie Stalvey is an intern in the firm’s Albany office, where she will assist with audits in the health care practice. She graduated in 2021 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting from Georgia Southwestern State University.
♦ Ivie Wright is an associate I in the firm’s Albany office, where she assists in the health care practice. She graduated in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and in 2021 with a Master of Accountancy degree from Valdosta State University.
“We are so pleased to start the new year with these promotions and new additions,” Draffin & Tucker Managing Partner Jeff Wright said in a news release. “I believe it is a testament to the overall teamwork we have here at Draffin & Tucker. From recruitment to team development, we continue to grow together to serve our existing and future clients.”
Draffin & Tucker LLP is a regional CPA and advisory firm serving the Southeastern region of the U.S. since 1948. Draffin & Tucker’s staff provides auditing, income tax and consulting services to meet client needs. The firm has office locations in Albany and Atlanta. More information is available at www.draffin-tucker.com.
