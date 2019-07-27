ALBANY — One of the primary things Ken Dyer has learned in his two years as superintendent of the Dougherty County School System is that the sheer enormity of the job can be humbling.
“This is one of the most rewarding jobs there is, but sometimes when I think about it and realize I’ve been entrusted with the development of future opportunities for young people in this region ... that the job comes with responsibility for 14,000 students, their parents and around 2,500 employees ...” Dyer says, and he stops to ponder again the monumental task he’s taken on. “To know I have a part in this humbling challenge, well that comes with its own set of headaches.”
But Dyer says he’s learned one vital lesson in his two years as Dougherty schools chief that sustains him when such headaches appear. He’s found a method to keep him focused on his “Why.”
“When I have one of those days,” he said, “I’ll go and walk the halls of one of our elementary schools or go by our Pre-K program. Seeing those kids brings joy to my heart, and I realize all over again that that’s my why. That’s why I do this.”
Dyer, who succeeded Butch Mosely in the superintendent’s office, has had his detractors since he hit the ground running as schools chief. That’s what happens when you, in your first year in office, close the community’s flagship high school and seek a buy-in from 2,000 or so teachers on a plan to make a major shift in Tier 1 instruction so that what’s being taught in every classroom at every school is consistent and pervasive. Those detractors squawked about Dyer’s absence of time in the classroom, a usual prerequisite for school administrators.
But the school system’s gradual improvement in vital areas of classroom accountability and its stockpiling of “the largest reserves in the history of the school system,” with accompanying millage rollbacks that take less a bite out of taxpayers’ bottom line have won over many of those detractors.
“We are financially sound,” said Dyer, whose background is in finance. “And, more importantly, we’re trending in the right direction academically.”
Dyer found himself under fire shortly after the Dougherty School Board followed Mosely’s recommendation and made Dyer superintendent. One of his first courses of action was to close Albany High School, whose history went back more than a century, and incorporate that school’s student body into Monroe, Dougherty and Westover high schools.
“Look, we had to do something,” Dyer said. “We have a declining population in our community, and the trend is projected to continue in that direction. We could have just kicked that can down the road, used our reserves (to keep Albany High open) and hoped for things to change. But it made sense to redirect the money that was being spent (on keeping Albany High open) and reinvest it in the classroom.
“Yes, we took a hit in public opinion, but we’ve seen positive results from that decision.”
Asked to point out some of the highlights of his first two years in office and some of the more compelling projects he’s undertaken, Dyer has no shortage. He notes:
♦ Financial stability that has allowed not only for millage rollbacks but for surplus funds that have allowed for creative classroom programs;
♦ The shift in Tier 1 instruction that assures consistency and “highly effective instruction in every classroom,” systemwide.
“We didn’t get 100 percent buy-in because, frankly, some teachers said, ‘A project this size is just too much work,’” Dyer said. “But academic performance is the core, the foundation, of what we do in the school system. Our focus is on our students’ needs — inside and outside the classroom. And while some of their basic needs — homelessness, hunger and trauma issues are pervasive — outside the classroom aren’t being met, we have to remember that that keeps them from focusing on their classroom needs.”
Dyer said the school system and a list of community partners that includes Albany Area Primary Health Care, Aspire, Helping Hands, Albany Technical College, Albany Family Literacy Connection and Phoebe Network of Trust, among others, have begun to focus on some of those outside-the-classroom issues.
“We don’t use poverty as an excuse,” he said. “We know it exists, so we try to minimize its impact. Our wonderful community partners are stepping up to the plate and helping us with those non-academic needs. They’re not sitting back and saying, ‘It’s not our responsibility,’ they’re willingly reaching out to help.”
Dyer mentions such “wrap-around programs” as mental and physical health, dental, eyesight, job and GED training for parents, and meeting food and clothing needs as community/school services that are breaking down the barriers that have long hindered effective education in the system.
“Some people say ‘Why are you putting energy into providing services for parents?’ but it’s been shown that a more stable home lessens the academic barriers in unstable homes,” the superintendent said.
Dyer said he agrees with the line of thinking that “preparing kids to take (standardized) tests” is not the most effective form of education. That’s why the local system has joined the Putnam County School System’s pilot program, which was approved by the U.S. Department of Education, that utilizes what he says is a more commonsense assessment platform. That assessment takes the focus off the current one end-of-year testing that determines a student’s readiness to move to the next grade and offers periodic testing that gives teachers opportunities to readdress standards that may not be mastered.
“(Under the current system), if a student doesn’t pass, there is no opportunity to retest,” Dyer said. “I’ve always said we give too many (standardized) tests (as a basis for assessment). Under this new system, unit assessments are designed to give greater accountability.”
Dyer said that, while the Dougherty School Board is “made up of seven individuals who don’t always see things the same way,” the board has proven itself to be a “partner” whose membership is “focused on the children in the school system and wants what’s best for our students.”
“Yes, those folks are elected, but I can honestly say that they don’t let politics impede what we’re trying to do,” he said. “They’re not afraid to take a risk, so when I bring them something a little outside the box, if they see the potential benefit, they say, ‘Let’s do it.’ They hold me accountable, but they support me.”
Dyer recalls a conversation he had with late Herald education reporter Terry Lewis.
“I told Terry, ‘In education, the most important trait you can have is courage,’” Dyer said. “You’re not in a position like this to win a popularity contest. But you also have to learn to delegate. That was hard for me. I’m the kind of person whose natural position is to say, ‘Let’s get this done.’ But I’ve learned that this job is too big for any one person to do everything to the level of detail it needs to be done. That’s when you have to surround yourself with the talented people that we have in the system, some of the best, I believe, in the state of Georgia.
“It’s funny: My background is in finances, and I said then that when you’re in that position, a lot of people want a piece of you. When you’re superintendent, everybody wants a piece of you. That’s humbling. My responsibility is to help our kids prepare for a brighter future, but I’m the superintendent for all the people of Dougherty County.”
As he heads into his third year as superintendent starting Thursday, Dyer says his tenure will always be a work in progress.
“We have exciting plans for this new year,” he said. “One of the primary things is that we are going to engage with the community more. We’ve reached out in the past with some degree of success. But we realize that many in our community face barriers. So we’re going to them. We’re going to work to reduce the language barrier for our Spanish-speaking students and the transportation barrier for our families that have no way of getting to us.
“What I’ve found in my two years is that this is one of the most rewarding jobs in life. But there are always challenges. It’s having the courage to face and take on those challenges that matters. If I ever get to the point where I think I’m ‘there,’ it’s time for me to look for something else to do.”