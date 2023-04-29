haynes earth day.png

Early County Commissioner Jeffery Haynes, local nonprofits and other organizations recently organized and hosted the county’s first Earth Day Summit. 

BLAKELY -- Early County District 2 County Commissioner Jeffery Haynes organized Early County’s first Earth Day Summit recently as the nation celebrated Earth Day.

Haynes teamed with the 1,000 Black Women Strong organization, Jeff’s Furniture Stores, Early Board of Commissioners, the Early County Chamber of Commerce, the Early County Kiwanis Club, C-Hope Ministries and the Early County Extension Agency to bring federal, state and local leaders together in a forum on how to practice great conservation skills, protect the environment, and keep Early County clean.

