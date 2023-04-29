BLAKELY -- Early County District 2 County Commissioner Jeffery Haynes organized Early County’s first Earth Day Summit recently as the nation celebrated Earth Day.
Haynes teamed with the 1,000 Black Women Strong organization, Jeff’s Furniture Stores, Early Board of Commissioners, the Early County Chamber of Commerce, the Early County Kiwanis Club, C-Hope Ministries and the Early County Extension Agency to bring federal, state and local leaders together in a forum on how to practice great conservation skills, protect the environment, and keep Early County clean.
The Early County theater was packed as federal, state, and local leaders along with Early County youths and farmers came together for the forum.
“I’m tired of picking up our local newspaper and only reading about the negative in our county," Haynes said. "Early County has many positive things going on, and this Earth Day forum event represents a positive collective group of leaders, farmers, first responders, young people and individuals that love our county.
"When other industries pick up the paper and always see negative, no one will want to come and live here. This event will let the world know Early County is open for business, and we want you and your industry and business here.”
The guests enjoyed a steak dinner sponsored by Haynes and 1,000 Black Women Strong. Guest panel members included Michael Bryant with Congressman Sanford Bishop's office; farmers Eric Harris, Mike Newberry and Steve Singletary; Pastor Tucker Lewis; Stephanie Benton, Suzanne Reynolds, Celia Bostwick; Mayor Travis Wimbush, Police Chief Will Claudil, and Early County School Board Member Reginald Hall.
Students who asked questions of the panel included Akia Wimbush, Akhia Wimbush, Bernycia Haynes, Aniyah Haynes, Madison Gregory, CeMyrian Stapleton and Angela Cepeda. Claudil spoke on how his officers actually stop and pick up trash when they are on post.
