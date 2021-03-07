ALBANY -- George Tipton III takes advantage of the early spring-like weather to get in some fishing on Third Avenue in Albany. After a couple of cool nights, more spring-like weather is expected in southwest Georgia over the next few days.
featured
Early jump on spring
- By Tom Seegmueller tom.seegmueller@albanyherald.com
-
- Updated
- 0
- By Beau Evans Capitol Beat News Service
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Covid-19 death rates 10 times higher in countries where most adults are overweight, report finds
- Stripling's General Store announces expansion plans into Tifton
- Lee County, Carver-Columbus to meet in 2021 Hamp Smith Football Classic at Albany State
- Which Covid-19 vaccine should I get? Dr. Wen weighs in
- Georgia State House passes $27.2 billion budget
- Stephen Ferrell Hinton
- Jordan Moser 3-pointer sends Lee County boys basketball to Final Four
- Phoebe scheduling vaccinations for new eligible groups
- 35 voter fraud cases in Georgia turned over for prosecution
- Plan for future development of downtown Albany under consideration
Images
Videos
Collections
- ON THE MARKET: 6 bedroom Lee County home features lake view, pecan trees, and salt water pool
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption at Lee County Animal Shelter - March 3
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — March 1
- PHOTOS: Pets available for adoption this week at Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society - March 3
- PHOTOS: WPFQ's Honey Jam weekend event a big success
- PHOTOS: Coming 2 America red carpet event at Albany State University
- PHOTOS: Suit Drive with M.A.L.E.S., part of Albany State University's Pre-Alumni Council Week
- Biggest farming county in every state
- 50 delicious air-fryer recipes
- States with the highest gas tax
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president?
President Biden has been in office for over a month now. How do you think he has been handling his job so far? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.