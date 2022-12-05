Early voting strong in Dougherty, Lee counties ahead of U.S. Senate runoff: Polls open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday

Voters stand in line outside the Albany Civic Center last week to cast ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff contest between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ATLANTA — More than 1.7 million Georgia voters cast ballots last week ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff, a sure sign that interest is high in the contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The 352,953 ballots cast on Friday, the final day of early voting, shattered the previous one-day record for early voting in Georgia set ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

