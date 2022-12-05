...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM EST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama and south central and
southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Voters stand in line outside the Albany Civic Center last week to cast ballots in the U.S. Senate runoff contest between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
ATLANTA — More than 1.7 million Georgia voters cast ballots last week ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff, a sure sign that interest is high in the contest between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
The 352,953 ballots cast on Friday, the final day of early voting, shattered the previous one-day record for early voting in Georgia set ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Counting absentee and military voters, the total turnout reached 1.85 million, 26.4% of active Georgia voters.
Warnock received more votes than Walker in the Nov. 8 general election, capturing 49.4% of the vote to 48.5% for the Republican. But since neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote, state law requires a runoff to decide the victor.
Democrats have expressed concern about the relatively low number of absentee ballots turned in ahead of the runoff, citing legislation the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed last year requiring voters to show a photo ID to vote absentee and significantly limiting the number of absentee ballot drop boxes.
But Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the strong early voting turnout shows the new law works.
“Georgia has struck the perfect balance between accessibility and security,” Raffensperger said. “These historic turnout levels emphasize that any lawful voter who wants to cast a ballot can do so easily.”
Tuesday is Election Day. Polling locations across the state will be open from 7 a.m. until 7p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.