ALBANY -- St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Albany continued an Easter tradition in a new way. Each year, the church presents its white wooden cross, to which members add flowers on Easter morning. This year, the cross was set outside the front doors of the church at 212 N. Jefferson St. and church members were invited to come by Saturday between 1-6 p.m. to add flowers tucked in rubber bands already on the cross.
Parishioners were reminded this was not intended to be a gathering event and were asked to wear gloves or use sanitizer both before and after, as well as stay at least 6 feet from anyone who might be there at the same time.
St. Paul’s is continuing to use its Facebook page and website for Sunday messages from Father Reed Freeman, rector, during this period of social distancing. Services from The Episcopal Diocese of Georgia are being live-streamed on Facebook.
