ALBANY -- Easter is the holiday during which Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It begins with Palm Sunday, then Good Friday, and the big day of Easter itself. It’s a time for families to get together, pray together, eat together, and have fun.
Jesus is the “star” of Easter. At Christmas, we celebrate his birth. At Easter, we commemorate His resurrection from the dead. Jesus was crucified on a cross and arose from the dead the third day after he was laid in a tomb. Hallelujah, Christ arose!
Legend has it that the wood used for the cross came from a dogwood tree. Every spring and Easter, the dogwood trees are blooming. The petals can be white or pink. If you look at the blooms, you can see that each one forms the shape of the cross. Each bloom has four petals. In the middle of each of the flowers is a “crown of thorns.” The tips of the petals represent nail dents and have reddish brown colors that also represent the blood of Jesus. The dogwood trees are beautiful and a wonderful reminder each year of Easter.
Now the fun part. Every Easter, kids (little and big) look forward to Easter eggs, candy, Easter Bunny, and egg hunts. The eggs can be real and decorated or made of candy. You know that the Easter Bunny hides the eggs, and when it is time to find them children holding their baskets run and see how many they can find. Of course, everyone is trying to find the prize egg. It has money in it.
True story, my sister, Mary, told me that she knew Jesus was real. When she was a child, she was at our family hunt and asked Him to help her find the prize egg. She found it. With the eyes and heart of a child, she knew that Jesus had helped her and that she would always know Him.
There are many children’s books about Easter. My favorite one is "The Country Bunny and The Little Gold Shoes" by Du Bose Heyward with illustrations by Marjorie Flack. I read it as a child at school and am lucky to have the book. Mary gave it to me 10 years ago for Easter.
The book is about a country girl bunny named Cottontail who wanted to become the Easter Bunny when she grew up. None of the other bunnies thought that she could. Cottontail grew up to be a mother and taught her 21 bunnies how to be good, work hard and have fun. She did become the Easter Bunny when Grandfather Bunny, who lived at the Palace of Easter Eggs, saw that she proved herself to be wise, kind, swift and very smart. Teaching her little bunnies had prepared her to be the next Easter Bunny. It’s a great story!
This Easter, let us be reminded to be kind to one another. Let’s don’t look at who is important or not important. Let’s see that we’re all in this together. After all, we’re all sisters and brothers in the spectrum of mankind. You know we’re only here for a little while. This is the time for spring, Easter, and renewal.
