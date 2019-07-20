Have you ever wondered what the right tax-free vehicle is for you? There is no such thing as a one-size-fits-all investment strategy, so this search can often feel bewildering at times due to an array of investment options out there.
There are thousands of products and services as well as hundreds of companies that have their own specialty in meeting your investment objectives and risk tolerance. Each vehicle has its own benefits and advantages and provides an effective strategy to achieve your goals of protecting your wealth. However, your greatest financial asset is time and compound interest. And the longer your investment objectives are, the stronger your portfolio will be.
Compound interest and earning your money tax-free are the key indicators of building long-term wealth. And finding the right tax-free investment can minimize your tax liability and let you keep more of the money you earn.
401(k)/403(b) Employer-Sponsored Retirement Plan
Employer-sponsored retirement plans offer great ways to invest for retirement. Pre-tax contributions are deducted from your paycheck. However, keep in mind that there are limited contribution amounts and penalties for withdrawing funds early.
Traditional IRA/ Roth IRA
Individual Retirement Accounts offer tax-free growth. They allow pre-tax money to be invested tax-free and withdrawn at a lower tax rate at retirement. Roth IRAs use after-tax money and are tax-free at retirement but have income eligibility requirements.
Tax-Free Exchange Traded Funds
ETFs provide lower costs and offer more flexibility than mutual bonds. Tax benefits vary, and it depends on the types of bonds held by the ETF. For example, U.S. government bond ETFs may be free from local and state taxes but are subject to federal tax. In comparison, municipal bond ETFs are “possibly” free from federal, state and local taxes. There are many different ETFs available. The best ETFs depend on your age, income level, retirement goals, risk and other factors.
529 Education Fund
A 529 Education Fund allows you to set money aside for school tuition and higher education. Money grows tax-deferred, and distributions for eligible college or higher education costs may be tax-free at the federal level but only tax-free in some states. Always check to see if your state allows you to change the beneficiary of a 529 plan if the intended recipient decides not to go to college.
Indexed Universal Life Insurance
IULs are one of the most flexible tax-free retirement strategies available. IULs allow you to accumulate a cash value within a life insurance policy. Tax-free loans can be taken throughout the life of the policy and repaid “only if desired.” IULs can also be used as a tax-free retirement vehicle or to supplement employer-sponsored retirement plans or IRAs. They are also a great alternative for small business owners who cannot contribute to a plan for employees. Best of all, there are no funding limits, withdrawal requirements or restrictions like a traditional investment. An IUL can be set up for almost any age, which helps parents to jump-start their child’s investment portfolio. For example, a parent can own a policy on a minor child, which can provide a college funding option or future financial security for the child.
The most important decision that you can make as a young person is to get into the habit of saving regularly tax-free.
What you invest in matters, and putting money away for an emergency fund and for retirement is paramount. For more help minimizing your tax liability and keeping more of the money you earn, give my office a call today.