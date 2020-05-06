ALBANY – Eighteen students at Albany Technical College attending as dually-enrolled high school students have plans to either continue to get a bachelor's degree or go into the military.
The ceremony usually conducted annually during the spring semester during which these students are honored for completing their associate of applied science degree prior to completing their high school diploma will not be held this year due to COVID-19. But Albany Tech will acknowledge the students for their achievements and highlight their accomplishments.
With the Georgia Dual Enrollment program, all Technical College System of Georgia colleges are seeing success, especially among students who move on to four-year universities to obtain higher levels of degrees.
"The Georgia Dual Enrollment program is one of the best programs available for high school students, and we encourage area students to take advantage of this opportunity," ATC President Anthony Parker said. "Albany Technical College offers a chance to accelerate a high school student's future career."
The following students have completed the required courses and will receive their associate of applied science degree as they graduate high school:
Roderick L. Pollock, Senior
Dougherty Comprehensive High School
Major: Criminal Justice
Professional interest/goals: Attend Purdue University in the fall and pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. Member of the MCROTC Drill Team and Rifle Team at Dougherty High. He will graduate with honors from Dougherty Comprehensive High School.
Ka'Myah St. Rose, Senior
Dougherty Comprehensive High School
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies
Professional interest/goals: Attend Tuskegee University’s School of Nursing and Allied Health in the fall and major in Nursing. Member of National Beta Club, Georgia Civic Awareness Program for Students, Dougherty Comprehensive High School Student Council Parliamentarian and member, Dougherty Comprehensive High School Lady Trojans Basketball Team, Future Business Leaders of America, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Delta GEMS Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Educational Program.
Ayanna Newberry, Senior
Lee County High School
Major: Business Management
Professional interest/goals: Continue education at Valdosta State University in the fall. She is the vice president of DECA and a member of Beta Club, NTHS, NHS, and the Lee County Female Minority Mentoring Program.
Dezneaire Billings, Senior
Monroe Comprehensive High School
Major: Nursing
Professional interest/goals: Attend Georgia Southwestern State University in the fall to pursue a major in Nursing and minor in Forensic Science. She plans to become active in campus organizations including the NAACP. Her extracurricular activities at Monroe include membership in the Beta Club.
Donte' Daniel, Senior
Monroe Comprehensive High School
Major: Computer Programming
Professional interest/goals: Enrolled in the Computer Programming program at Albany Technical College. Plans to join the United States Air Force in the fall.
Aaliyah Harris, Senior
Monroe Comprehensive High School
Major: Criminal Justice Degree
Professional interest/goals: Plans to attend Clark Atlanta University in the fall and pursue a Political Science degree. Active member of the National Beta Club, Honor Society, NSHSS, SkillsUSA, and FBLA.
Le'Vasia Roddy, Senior
Monroe Comprehensive High School
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies
Professional interest/goals: Attend Albany State University in the fall to pursue a bachelor's degree as a Registered Nurse. Active member of the Beta Club and JROTC program at Monroe High School.
Kyla Smith, Senior
Monroe Comprehensive High School
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies
Professional interest/goals: Attend Albany State University in the fall and pursue a degree in Nursing. She is an active member of the Beta team/club and National Honors Society.
Aaliyah Gilbert, Senior
Randolph Clay High School
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies
Professional interest/goals: Attend Georgia Southwestern State University as a Nursing major and earn a minor in marketing. Vice president of the senior class, member of prom committee, secretary of the yearbook committee, captain of the cheerleading squad, volleyball team, co-captain of one-act play, literary, quiz bowl academic team, secretary of National Beta Club Chapter at Randolph Clay High School
Shanice Harris, Senior
Randolph Clay High School
Major: Criminal Justice
Professional interest/goals: Attend Fort Valley State University in the fall to pursue a degree in Computer Science with a minor in Cyber Security. Reigning Miss Randolph Clay High School, Student Government president, Class President, National Honors Society President, basketball manager.
Natasha Jones, Junior
Randolph-Clay High school
Major: Criminal Justice
Professional interest/goals: Attend Georgia State University and pursue a degree in Criminal Justice. Earn a master's degree and become a forensic psychologist. Active member of the Student Council/Government, class officer, Beta Club, Quest for Change/Success for life, and the Randolph-Clay Yearbook Committee. She received the Georgia Reach Scholarship, the University of Georgia Merit award, and A Honor Roll.
Aaron Zheng, Senior
Terrell High School
Major: Computer Programming
Professional interest/goals: Attend Georgia Institute of Technology to major in Public Policy. Valedictorian of his graduating class. He is an active member of gifted club and has received recognition for competing in history competitions.
Taylar Adams, Senior
Westover Comprehensive High School
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies
Professional Interest/Goals: Attend Columbus State University in the fall and major in Nursing. Membership in FBLA, National Honor Society, Beta Club and a cheerleader for two years.
Nia Christian, Senior
Westover Comprehensive High School
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies
Professional interest/goals: Attend Valdosta State in the fall and pursue a degree in Education. Membership in the Chorus.
Ayanla Dudley, Senior
Westover Comprehensive High School
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies/Business Healthcare
Professional interests/goals: Attend Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in the Pre-Nursing program and earn a master’s degree in Forensic Nursing or to be an Obstetrics Nurse.
De'Ideja Green, Senior
Westover Comprehensive High School
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies
Professional interest/goals: Attend Fort Valley State University as a Political Science major as the first step to attending law school to become a lawyer. G-CAPS, Literary Yearbook Staff, Skills USA, and National Honors Society. She was crowned Homecoming Queen and selected as a Senior Superlative, a 2019 Debutante. She was a cheerleader all four years of high school and was the captain of the basketball and football cheerleading team during her senior year.
Myia Haines, Senior
Westover Comprehensive High School
Major: Business Management
Professional interest/goals: Attend the unsinkable Albany State University in the fall and major in Business Management. Has a 3.6 GPA at Albany Tech and a 3.5 GPA at Westover, where she will graduate as an honor graduate. Tennis and cheerleading, member of Deca, President, 2019 Utilis Matronae and Debutante Club, WIOA and Delta Gems.
Alayzhah Owens, Senior
Westover High School
Major: Interdisciplinary Studies
Professional interest/goals: Attend Albany State University in fall to pursue a degree in Nursing. Upon graduation from Albany State University to work as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. Active member of DECA.
For more information about Albany Tech's Dual Enrollment program and pathway agreements that Albany Tech holds with several four-year universities, visit albanytech.edu.
