ATLANTA — With the coronavirus pandemic at last under control, election-year politics dominated Georgia this year. Voters re-elected a Republican governor and a Democratic U.S. senator in a wave of ticket-splitting that drew national attention. Here’s a look at the top Georgia stories of 2022:

Jan. 7 — The father-and-son murderers of black jogger Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick in 2020 are sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The case led the General Assembly to pass a hate-crimes bill and overhaul Georgia’s 19th-century citizens arrest law.

