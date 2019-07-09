Emi Sunshine coming to Ashley Street Station in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — Emi Sunshine and the Rain, a young Tennessee-based musical act that has been gaining popularity on the national stage, is set to perform at the Ashley Street Station in Valdosta on Friday at 10 p.m.
At an age when most kids are looking forward to high school, Emi is looking to finishing her next studio recording. She is most requested by school children and has been known to get children up and dancing at her concerts.
"Emi has deep roots in gospel music," a press release announcing the concert said. "Emi sings Americana, blues, rock, pop, and what can only be best described of establishing her own personal genre. She writes, sings, plays and performs super great music."
Also known as Emilie Sunshine Hamilton of Madisonville, Tenn., the singer is 15 and is already known by some as a "female Elvis." She wrote and performed "I Am Able," which reached No. 1 on the best-seller's lists on Amazon and No. 1 overall best-seller on Barnes and Noble.
Her "Ragged Dreams" was the top country/Americana album on iTunes, was named album of the month and earned her a spot on the cover of "Country Music People Magazine."
"(She) performed at over 150 sold-out concerts last year at packed country music venues all over the country," her promotional material says. "Emi Sunshine and the Rain performed 14 times to standing ovations at the Grand Ole Opry."
She travels in the self-styled logo chrome bus named the "Ima Jean," and plays and sells Kala Ukes.
"Emi is just now starting on full-size guitars," the news release said. "For eight years it has been Emi playing the ukulele that has allowed her to accomplish all the musical things she has done. All these years of playing the ukulele and singing are why Emi is now developed into one of the best musicians ever at her age, at an age before many of the most popular musicians today started."
Emi has written and performed songs on the soundtracks of two major motion pictures. The movie "The King," in which Emi appears and performs three original songs, received acclaim. She just wrote a new song titled "Be You."
She has also been active in serving others, including helping children in need during the Christmas season.
Emi was recently recording at the House of Blues in Nashville, Tenn., with Tony Brown. She appeared on TV performing alongside Rhonda Vincent on "Country Music Family," which aired Dec. 21, 2018.
She performed on the TV show "Little Big Shots" with Steve Harvey. She has been nominated for a Grammy for best "American Roots Performance" for her collaboration of the song "Paradise" with Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers.
Tickets are available at https://www.freshtix.com/events/emi-sunshine. Ashley Street Station is located a 607 A Baytree Road. For more information, visit www.theemisunshine.com. Her merchandise is sold via Emi's Closet.