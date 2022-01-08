ALBANY — If Judy Bowles’ 31-year tenure with Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful were judged solely on numbers, her accomplishments would be the stuff of legend.
Under Bowles’ direction, after all, more than 1.3 million volunteers gave 10.5 million hours of service, among other things collecting 3.2 million pounds of trash in the city-county organization’s Stash the Trash program.
But Bowles, who worked her last day as executive director of KADB on Friday, earned a reputation that far exceeded her role as head of the beautification organization.
“I’m 65 years old, and I think it’s safe to say that I will never see another Judy Bowles in my lifetime,” Ward I Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard said. “To tell you the truth, I wish we could clone her.”
District 6 Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones is as glowing in his praise.
“You can never replace a Judy Bowles,” Jones said. “It would take some pretty giant feet to fill those shoes, and I honestly don’t know of anyone who could fill them.
“Most people look at their jobs, especially government jobs, as 8-to-5 every day. The job Judy has done for the city and county doesn’t start until after 5, doesn’t start until a disaster hits. People talk about a 24-7 job; with Judy it was 25-8.”
The woman who elicits such praise from those who have worked with her is about as unassuming a person as one could hope to meet. She — and the KADB organization — has walls covered with state and national awards, and she’s perhaps one of the most beloved government employees who’s toiled on behalf of local taxpayers.
Yet Bowles has long eschewed publicity, especially directed at herself, deflecting instead all attention to the volunteers and board members who serve as part of KADB.
“I may have been the face of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful over the last 31 years, but the body — the soul — of the organization is the volunteers,” Bowles said on the second-to-last day of her tenure with the agency. “My gift is that I love to create things, and I was given the opportunity to take this and build it and let it mushroom.
“When you look at the numbers, the way the community embraced the things we were doing, it was staggering. I had a passion for this from the very beginning, and it’s the same kind of passion all those volunteers have shown over the years.”
KADB was three years old when the executive director’s position opened. One of the agency’s board members, Fran Brown, asked Bowles if she might be interested. She took to the job and immediately instilled the passion that she says is necessary for such an endeavor.
“You talk about a trooper,” Jones said. “I don’t know if Judy’s been sick a day of her 31 years; if she has been, she hasn’t told anybody. She never complained; she just loves people and loves the job.”
Born in Albany, Bowles attended the all-girls Wesleyan College in Macon after graduating Albany High, earning a degree in art. She was a housewife until her children grew up and then, inspired by the unyielding energy that has marked her tenure at KADB, she decided to go to work.
“I had to have something to do,” she said.
Bowles, a self-proclaimed “professional volunteer” while she raised her children, serving as the then-youngest president of the Junior League of Albany and as national board president of Girls Inc., helped build and manage Pine Forest Racquet Club in Albany as her first proper job, worked as financial director of First United Methodist Church and finally as an office manager in a doctor’s office before taking the position with KADB.
What followed was a perfect marriage of talent and passion with need. Bowles took to the KADB position, along the way enticing those million-plus volunteers to share in her desire to clean up the community they called home. Bowles became ever-present at government meetings, cajoling citizens to join her in efforts to make the surrounding community more aesthetically appealing.
Along the way, in addition to collecting those 3 million-plus pounds of trash, Bowles was at the center of three events that she said greatly impacted her life. The first was the 500-year flood of 1994.
“I was told on Friday afternoon, as it became clear that this was going to be an event that had a huge impact on our community, that I would be in charge of volunteers coming into the city,” Bowles said. “When I got to the command center at 7 a.m. on Saturday, we had five operators, and they’d already answered 125 calls. The city manager — Janice Allen Jackson — put out the message: ‘If you want to help, call Judy Bowles at this number.’ That’s all it took.
“I’ll never forget the first call I took. This gentleman from Pennsylvania said, ‘What can i do, I’m coming?’ I told him he’d have to find his own housing because we didn’t have any, and that we didn’t at that time have any funds, that he’d have to be self-sustaining. Now, if someone told me that, I might have just sent a check. But he came, and people kept coming. Over the course of five weeks, we coordinated 33,000 volunteers in our community.”
Bowles adds, as if in afterthought, that for 31 days, she and other volunteers worked from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. with no break.
The other two events that stand out in Bowles’ memory are the planting of 660 25-gallon “Trees of Courage” on Westover Boulevard in memory of military personnel and the procurement of a grant that allowed KADB to erect welcome signs at three of the primary entrances into Albany.
Of the former, Bowles noted: “We raised $150,000 going door-to-door and soliciting donations for the project, something I remember vividly every time I ride on Westover.” Of the latter, she said, “I hope the effort will continue to put up signs at the other major entry points.”
While Bowles downplays her impact on KADB, others who watched and admired her see things differently.
“We will put somebody in that position, but we will never replace Judy Bowles,” Howard said. “I’ve never, ever seen someone in a head position get down in the dirt and work like Judy has. She never asked anyone who worked with her to do anything she wouldn’t do.”
Businesswoman B.J. Fletcher, who served two terms as commissioner of the city’s Ward III, said Bowles is indeed one-of-a-kind.
“I’d heard of Judy, of course, but it was a hot — one of the hottest November days I can ever remember — day that I discovered why she was so vital to this community,” Fletcher said. “I was working at the Hilton Garden Inn, and I looked out across the street at Veterans Park Amphitheatre and saw where someone had sprayed graffiti on the memorials in the park. Pretty soon, as word got around, I saw Judy out there.
“She stayed out there, in that hot weather, working to get the graffiti off those markers. And I’m talking about until it got dark. I’ve had to work hard all my life, but when I hear someone say somebody is the hardest-working person they’ve ever met, I tell them, ‘Let me tell you about Judy Bowles.’”
As she looks to a future that allows her to spend more time with her family, Bowles can’t go cold turkey from the job she’s become synonymous with.
“I’ll be on call as a consultant, and (city and county officials) know they can call me,” she said. “My hope is they find someone who has the same kind of passion for this as I had. It’s been an awesome journey, and even though I’m moving on to a different chapter of my life, I’ll still be on call.”
And when that replacement is found and settled in?
“I started out my adult life as a professional volunteer,” she said. “I’ll go back to being a volunteer.”
And that, perhaps more than all the praise of others, tells you everything you need to know about Judy Bowles.
