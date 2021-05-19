ALBANY -- Four red wolf pups, descendants of pups born at Chehaw Park and Zoo, were reintroduced into their native habitat in North Carolina after being born at the Akron Zoo.
First-time mother Juno was born at Chehaw in 2016 through work with the Red Wolf Species Survival Plan. This scientifically managed breeding program works to ensure a healthy, genetically diverse population of red wolves in zoos. Red wolves are critically endangered, with fewer than 20 wolves estimated to be left in their native habitat. Now there are four more thanks to work from dedicated zoos like Chehaw.
Juno gave birth to eight pups on April 22. Four of the pups were designated by the Red Wolf Recovery Plan, a program led by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, to be cross-fostered to a den in their native habitat, where a native red wolf had recently given birth. The pups, two males and two females, were transported to North Carolina on May 1, and USFWS officials successfully introduced the pups to the foster den that day.
“We are excited to be a part of such an important species survival program,” Tommy Gregors, director of the Artesian Alliance, which includes Chehaw, said. “Its success demonstrates the dedicated work of zoological staff and highlights the importance of partnerships they have formed with other institutions.”
This collaborative effort is the first time since 1998 that adult American red wolves were released directly into the recovery area of eastern North Carolina from managed care facilities and is the first time since 2014 that red wolf pups have been fostered into the wild from managed care facilities.
This American red wolf recovery effort is the first of its kind. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, working with their partners, released the first red wolves into the wild in 1987. The program was successful for several decades, and the wild population grew to an estimated 150 individuals. Unfortunately, over the past 14 years, the already critically endangered wild population plummeted to fewer than 20 American red wolves in the wild. Before these wolves were released, there were 10 known collared red wolves and an estimated 17-20 total red wolves in North Carolina.
American red wolves are solely native to the United States. Historically, American red wolves roamed from Pennsylvania to Missouri to Texas to Florida. Due to overhunting and habitat loss, the population declined dramatically, and in 1973, the red wolf was officially listed as an endangered species under the Endangered Species Act.
In the 1960s and '70s, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked to capture the few remaining wild wolves to bring them into zoological institutions to launch a breeding program in hopes to recover the species. They accomplished this goal, but by capturing the few remaining wild red wolves, the American red wolf was functionally extinct in the wild. The breeding program in managed care was successful and led to the first releases in 1987 in North Carolina, which is currently the only location in the United States inhabited by wild American red wolves.
Chehaw is a nonprofit organization located at 105 Chehaw Park Road and is open every day of the year. Chehaw is driven by its mission of inspiring people to connect with nature and encouraging conservation action through positive recreational and educational experiences. The park, founded close to eight decades ago, has expanded to an 800-acre campus and includes a zoo that houses hundreds of animals in naturalistic exhibits and annually hosts more than 100,000 visitors. From the zoo to the endless recreational opportunities, Chehaw has an activity for every visitor. For more information, call (229) 430-5275.
