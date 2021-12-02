ASHVILLE, N.C. — It’s that time of the year when desserts are front and center — a savory treat during the holidays. Many will eat cake and pie and cookies, but Wicked Weed Brewing is providing the chance to have that same guilty pleasure in liquid form.
The Asheville, N.C., brewery is again offering its Guilty Pleasures Dessert Stouts during the holidays — and this year it has taken the offerings to the next level by aging them in bourbon barrels.
“It’s one of the more decadent things we do,” Wicked Weed brewmaster Joe Pawelek said.
This year’s four-pack features more delicious flavors — S’mores, German Chocolate Cake, Expresso Cheesecake, and Milk and Cookies — and clock in between 11.6 and 12.2% ABV, making them a powerful and tasty treat.
“It’s very labor intensive,” but that’s part of the fun for him and the rest of the team, Pawelek said.
The Barrel-Aged Guilty Pleasure beers that are out now got their start back in 2019 as the stout was aged in 120-pound American white oak barrels, the brewmaster said. Pawelek said the process includes rolling and prepping the barrels, leaving “a little left behind.”
“That’s where the fun begins,” he said.
“You get a lot of nuance from the bourbon itself,” he said, and he and his team divide the stout into two different stocks, manipulating and blending it down to the target ABV.
That work leads to the decadent stouts, as the barrel-aging adds immense character and complexity by contributing smoothness and drying heat to a lightly sweet and chocolatey beer.
Pawelek said the bourbon specifically adds a rich caramel character with notes of molasses, and the charring of the barrels creates a vanilla-like character to the body of the beer.
“These characteristics are unique to the barrel-aged stouts and really help bring the flavor to life,” said Pawelek, who added that he takes pride in everything about the new stouts down to their packaging and labels.
“You eat with your eyes,” Pawelek said. “I want someone to look at the label and see if it matches (what’s) inside.
“The collaborative nature in making this is 100 percent why we like working at Wicked Weed.”
This year’s four-pack features dessert flavors familiar to all. So which is Pawelek’s favorite?
“I like all of my children equally,” he said with a laugh. “But S’mores would be my No. 1 draft choice. S’mores hits it for me. It’s the most noticeable and approachable. When you open the can it smells like (being at) a campfire.”
