Entries, vendors sought for Albany Christmas parade

ALBANY — It’s the most wonderful time of the year ... almost. The city of Albany is calling on interested entries for the city’s 29th annual Celebration of Lights Christmas Parade.
This year’s theme is "A Story Book Christmas." The parade is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 7. The Christmas Village, which debuted during last year's Christmas parade and will be located on the 100 block of Pine Avenue, will be open from 4-9 p.m.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 22.
For parade registration, visit forms.albanyga.gov/forms/christmasparade. For Christmas Village vendor registration, visit forms.albanyga.gov/forms/christmasvendor.
Interested persons can also go to the city of Albany’s website, albanyga.gov. On the main navigation menu, go to the "How do I" tab. Under this tab’s drop-down menu, on the right-hand side will be a link that reads "Christmas Parade/Vendor Information."
Clicking on the link will direct to the parade and vendor information page. To apply, click on the link labeled "Parade Application" or "Vendor Application."
Email downtown@albanyga.gov or call (229) 302-1393 with any questions.