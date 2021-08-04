TIFTON — When it comes to the J.G. Woodroof Farm on the campus of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, Mark Kistler wants students to work with the latest and best equipment possible.
That’s why he’s so pleased that Vermeer has agreed to a one-year equipment loan of its 2021 Vermeer BW5500 inline bale wrapper.
“We are thankful for our long-time corporate partnership with Vermeer,” Kistler, dean of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at ABAC, said. “The loan of the 2021 BW5500 inline bale wrapper will enhance both the academic mission of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources as well as the operations of our J.G. Woodroof Farm.
“Being able to have our students see and use the latest in agricultural equipment will help them to have the knowledge and skills they need for future employment.”
Vermeer Territory Sales Manager Alex Bone said the partnership between his company and ABAC works well at both ends of the spectrum.
“We are extremely thankful to have the opportunity of loaning the Vermeer inline bale wrapper to the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources at ABAC,” Bone said. “The Vermeer BW5500 helps hay operators preserve nutrition from field to feed, all the while allowing students the chance to gain knowledge and skills on the latest technology in agricultural equipment.
“We are proud to be partnered with ABAC and excited to enter another year providing Vermeer equipment to the J.G. Woodroof Farm.”
