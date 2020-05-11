“When I am no longer even a memory, just a name, I hope my voice made perpetuate the great work of my life.”
– Florence Nightingale
I would like to take this time to say thank you to all of the nurses that make Phoebe a place of healing and comfort. Little did anyone know when the World Health Organization declared 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife in honor of Florence Nightingale‘s 200th birthday, that we would be experiencing the global Coronavirus pandemic.
When I reflect on the traits that made Florence Nightingale a nursing champion, I realize these are the same traits I see every day in Phoebe nurses: courage, compassion and commitment.
Never has there been a more profound recognition for the contribution of nurses at the front line of health care than right now. No doubt, the contribution of nursing to patient care is well-recognized worldwide, but now more than ever we must all support and recognize nurses as health care heroes and fierce patient advocates.
National Nurses Week, celebrated annually between May 6 and May 12, has always had a special meaning. Early on in 2020, the American Nurses Association had extended the traditional National Nurses Week to a month of recognition in May. According to the ANA, “The global COVID-19 pandemic quickly shifted the focus from the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, but now more than ever we must support and recognize nurses who work with courage and compassion and under extremely challenging conditions. Whether it is a national health emergency or routine daily care, nurses, vital contributions impact the health and well-being of our communities, which is why ANA selected the theme for May as Nurses Make a Difference.”
Phoebe nurses make a difference every day. I have always had a high regard for Phoebe nurses, but now more than ever I am deeply grateful for the heroic and extraordinary nursing care provided to the numerous patients affected by the coronavirus. You were there for our patients when it seemed the end was nowhere in sight, when the ambulance sirens seemed to never cease while arriving on our Emergency Center doorstep, when entire patient care areas were converted to COVID units, including the creation of additional intensive care capacity, when everyday attire was PPE, when you provided comfort to patients and families via Facetime, when you were the only one there compassionately providing comfort to patients during their final hours, and when you were there to celebrate patients successfully recovering and going home.
I couldn’t be more proud or grateful for the outstanding response and teamwork of our Phoebe nurses. Nurses truly make a difference!
