ATHENS — While the University of Georgia and the University of Florida are longtime rivals on the football field, both land-grant universities share a commitment to growing future leaders in agriculture and natural resources. In fact, there is a lot of “cross-pollination” between UGA and the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) and the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).

At CAES, 46 faculty members are UF graduates, while approximately 30 UGA grads work at UF/IFAS.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Samantha Murray is a public relations specialist at University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Communications.

Tags