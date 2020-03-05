ALBANY -- As officials with The Albany Herald and AlbanyHerald.com prepare for the second Home Depot of Albany Southwest Georgia Home Garden & Outdoor Expo scheduled March 14 at the Albany Civic Center, a couple of things have become paramount: Be bigger and better.
That might be a difficult task, as last year's inaugural expo drew around 1,500 visitors and left many of the 45 or so vendors looking forward to 2020. For those vendors, and the hundreds of people who received swag at the expo and gathered valuable information about outdoor sports and activities and spring home improvement projects, that wait is about over.
"There was a lot of stress putting this together last year because we'd never done anything on this scale before," Herald Retail Sales Manager Heather Harrison said. "The stress this year comes from our work to make sure we match or top the first year. Last year, we were at the tail end of the storms that had devastated our area, but this year we're hoping more people are ready to check out the latest outdoor toys and get to work on their homes after tax season.
"We really are looking forward to a great second Expo. We will have something for everyone, really the ABCs of Home, Garden and Outdoor fun: A -- Deer Creek Apiaries; B -- Boats from our sponsors Boaters World and outdoor equipment from Power Sports Plus; C -- Cars and SUVs from BMW of Albany and Albany Motorcars; D -- Dogs, we will have the Albany Humane Society attending with adoptable pets; E -- Exciting demonstrations throughout the day; F -- Food trucks and drinks available; G -- Giveaways all day! H -- Home décor and furniture; I -- Information from Country Financial advisers ... the list goes on and on."
Harrison's ABCs make up only a partial list, as demonstrations will be ongoing throughout the expo and many vendors will offer unique items for sale. As for the giveaways, which will also be held periodically from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the top prize is a grill from title sponsor Home Depot of Albany. Some of the showcase sponsors include Flint Ag & Turf, Boaters World, PowerSports Plus, Ashley Home, Tomlinson Outdoor Washing, MetroPower, Southwest GA Travel, Country Financial, Adams Exterminators, BWM of Albany/Albany Motorcars, Woodall’s, Albany Area YMCA, Sleep Number, Flood Water Solutions and Southern Point Staffing.
The event is hosted by The Albany Herald and the Albany Civic Center.
"There will be a variety of food trucks at the expo with a beer cart offering beverages," Harrison said. "This event will definitely showcase the latest in home, garden and outdoor equipment and activities.
"Vouchers for free tickets to the expo are available at Home Depot of Albany, Flint Ag & Turf, BMW/Albany Motorcars, the Woodall's stores on Slappey and Jefferson, and at the new 306 W. Broad Ave. location of The Albany Herald."
Tickets to the expo will be $5 at the door; $3 for seniors and active military. Kids under age 12 get in free. Additional information is available at the SCNIevents.com/SWGAHomeExpo website, on Facebook at Southwest Georgia Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo, or by contacting Harrison at heather.harrison@albanyherald.com or calling (229) 888-9370.
