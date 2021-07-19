ALBANY — Faith Baptist Church of Albany will celebrate its 55th homecoming during services Sunday.
The 10 a.m. homecoming service will feature singing by The Keffers, and Evangelist Gary Keffer will bring the homecoming message.
The celebration will start at 10 am. There will not be a homecoming dinner during Sunday’s service, but a love offering will be collected.
Faith Baptist Church is located at 1824 W. Oakridge Drive in Albany. For more information, call (229) 347-5255.
