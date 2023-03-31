Up to 3,200 pedophiles worked in French Catholic Church since 1950, independent commission says

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr's office is offering guidance for victims of sexual abuse in state churches.

ATLANTA -- Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr offered the following statement in response to reported child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church:

"In 2019, I convened a meeting with the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, the Archdiocese of Atlanta, and the Georgia Catholic Conference to discuss the growing sexual abuse scandal plaguing the Roman Catholic Church globally. Our meeting led to PAC, the Archdiocese of Atlanta, and the Diocese of Savannah entering into a memorandum of understanding permitting PAC to conduct an independent review of church records concerning suspected child abuse at the hands of church leaders in Georgia.

