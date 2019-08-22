CARTER SCHEDULE
Former President Jimmy Carter is scheduled to teach Sunday school on Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church, located at 148 Georgia Highway 45 N. in Plains. The church building opens at 7:30 a.m. Note that Carter’s schedule is subject to change. Visit the church website at www.mbcplains.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Greater Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, at 115 Forrest St. in Thomasville, is hosting annual revival services at 7 p.m. tonight. Guest evangelist is Pastor McKebia Bray, of Greater New Morning Star M.B. Church and St. Peters M.B. Church in Albany.
Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, at 2200 Dawson Road in Albany, is hosting “Awesome August” every Sunday of the month at the church. Each Sunday will feature a different musical guest. Laura Grace Holmes, The Believers Band and Emmaus Road Quartet have appeared, and The Carter Family Band appears on Sunday. For more information call (229) 436-6336.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, at 325 Whitney Ave, is invites the community to attend the annual Women’s Day service on Sunday. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m., morning service at 10 a.m. The Women’s Day Theme is “Women of God Standing in Prayer: Empowered and Equipped for Service Pray without ceasing 1 Thessalonians 5:17.” The guest messenger for the day will be Deborah Peterson of New Hope Full Gospel Ministries.
Wright Chapel Church is conducting a gospel sing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 featuring "By His Grace." Everyone welcome. For more information call (229) 776-5194 or (229) 686-3752.
Beattie Road Church of Christ, at 1731 Beattie Road in Albany, is hosting a Men's Day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sept. 7. There will be two lessons presented. The first lesson will be about God’s description of masculinity. The second lesson will be about God’s description of leadership, after which lunch will be provided. Free. Contact Charles Harris at cjh43006@gmail.com or (870) 500-5535. Website: http://beattieroad.org.
The Albany Area Religion Bulletin is a weekly compilation of church and faith-based events in Albany and southwest Georgia and is published generally on Fridays. Submit items by email at news@albanyherald.com and place “church” or “religion” in the subject line. Items should be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday before Friday publication.