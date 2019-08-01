Albany Area Religion Bulletin

CARTER SCHEDULE
Former President Jimmy Carter is not scheduled to teach Sunday school on Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church, located at 148 Georgia Highway 45 N. in Plains. The Sunday school class starts at 10 a.m. and is preceded by an orientation period at 9 a.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. The church building opens at 7:30 a.m. Note that Carter’s schedule is subject to change. Visit the church website at www.mbcplains.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
First Albany Deliverance Church is hosting its Funfest Albany Carnival beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday at 1402 S. Slappey Blvd. in Albany. Food, rides, carnival-style midway games and more. Free admission and free parking is available. For more information call (229) 436-7707.
