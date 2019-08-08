Albany Area Religion Bulletin

CARTER SCHEDULE
Former President Jimmy Carter is scheduled to teach Sunday school on Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church, located at 148 Georgia Highway 45 N. in Plains. The Sunday school class starts at 10 a.m. and is preceded by an orientation period at 9 a.m. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis. The church building opens at 7:30 a.m. Note that Carter’s schedule is subject to change. Visit the church website at www.mbcplains.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, at 2200 Dawson Road in Albany, is hosting “Awesome August” every Sunday morning of the month the church’s sanctuary. Each Sunday will feature a different musical guest. They are, in order of appearance, Laura Grace Holmes, The Believers Band, Emmaus Road Quartet and The Carter Family Band. For more information call (229) 436-6336.
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, at 325 Whitney Ave, is invites the community attend the annual Women’s Day service on Aug. 25. Sunday School starts at 9 a.m., morning service at 10 a.m. The Women’s Day Theme is “Women of God Standing in Prayer: Empowered and Equipped for Service Pray without ceasing 1 Thessalonians 5:17." The guest messenger for the day will be Deborah Peterson of New Hope Full Gospel Ministries.
