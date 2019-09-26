CARTER SCHEDULE
Former President Jimmy Carter is scheduled to teach Sunday school on Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church, located at 148 Georgia Highway 45 N. in Plains. The church building opens at 7:30 a.m. Note that Carter’s schedule is subject to change. Visit the church website at mbcplains.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Faith Baptist Church, located at 1824 W. Oakridge Drive, is conducting a community gospel sing today. Individuals or groups who would like to sing should contact Lynn Wilkes at (229) 395-0497. For more information, contact Pastor David Cromie at (229) 347-5255. Join in a night of faith, fellowship and fun.
Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 2200 Dawson Road, is hosting a revival, "Forecast Joy," Sunday through Wednesday. Evangelist Rick Bonfim will be leading. Nightly services at 6:30 p.m., Bible Study at 10 a.m. Monday-Wednesday. Special music from Crave Youth Band, PMUMC Chancel Choir, Women’s Ensemble, LaDonna Urick and Lee Pilcher. For more information call (229) 436-6336 or visit pmumc.net.
Mercedes Baptist Church, located at 2623 Moultrie Road, is conducting revival services 11 a.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Guest speaker is the Rev. Doug Hall from Union Grove Baptist Church in Pelham.
The Albany Area Religion Bulletin is a weekly compilation of church and faith-based events in Albany and southwest Georgia and is published generally on Fridays. Submit items by email at news@albanyherald.com and place “church” or “religion” in the subject line. Items should be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday before Friday publication.