Albany Area Religion Bulletin

CARTER SCHEDULE
Former President Jimmy Carter is scheduled to teach Sunday school on Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church, located at 148 Georgia Highway 45 N. in Plains. The church building opens at 7:30 a.m. Note that Carter’s schedule is subject to change. Visit the church website at mbcplains.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Greater Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, located at 115 Forrest St. in Thomasville, is holding a church anniversary celebration service at 3 p.m. Sunday. Theme is “Growing Closer to God And Moving The Power of God.”
Emanuel Seventh-Day Adventist, located at 1534 E. Broad Ave. in Albany, is conducting a community baby and child dedication on Oct. 19. Free food, certificates of dedication, gifts, prizes and more. Pre-register to ensure a child’s spot. Children of all ages are welcome. Call the church for more information at (229) 439-1352.
Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 7470 River Road in Camilla, will be observing the church and pastor’s anniversary nightly at 7 p.m. Oct. 22-25, for 140 years for the church and 44 years for the Rev. E. L. Wilson. The celebration will close out on Oct. 27 with a ceremony starting at 10 a.m.
The Scripture Searchers Sunday School Class of Ashburn First Baptist Church, located at 302 McLendon St. in Ashburn, is announcing its third annual women’s conference on Nov. 2. The conference will begin at 9:30 and end at noon. Speaker Dorothy Deming will be teaching with the theme of “FAITH AWAKEN!” No cost, no registration for this event. Call the church office at (229) 567-9320 or Diane Huff (229) 566-3115 for more information.
