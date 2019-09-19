Albany Area Religion Bulletin

CARTER SCHEDULE
Former President Jimmy Carter is not scheduled to teach Sunday school on Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church, located at 148 Georgia Highway 45 N. in Plains. The church building opens at 7:30 a.m. Note that Carter’s schedule is subject to change. Visit the church website at www.mbcplains.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, at 400 Pine Ave. in Albany, is hosting a free women’s empowerment conference through Sunday. Yasmine White, wife of the church’s pastor, along with Jackie Hammond of Macedonia Christine Ministries and Regina Barnes of New Birth Fellowship Church, are among those on the program. Barnes will speak at the annual Women’s Brunch and Expo on Saturday. White is closing out the conference on Sunday.
The services will be 7-9 p.m. today; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. brunch, expo and panel discussion on Saturday; 10 a.m. church service Sunday. Free admission for women who bring one bar of Dial soap for women in prison. For more information contact Tamiko Ross-Jackson at (229) 291-5569. Visit www.facebook.com/FriendshipDowntown/
Center of Refuge Church is conducting the “I’m a Whosever!” women’s empowerment conference on Saturday. Registration at 8 a.m., conference from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Dougherty Comprehensive High School, 1800 Pearce Ave. Featuring various female community leaders from the Albany area. Hosted by Retha Daniels. For more information call (229) 291-1393.
First Free Will Baptist Church, at 420 N. Westover Blvd in Albany, is hosting the “Shine like the Stars” women’s event for ladies ages 12 and up at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Featuring TV personality Ruthie Garner with music by Verse II. Call the church office at (229) 436-4021.
Bibleway Baptist Church, located at 1200 E. Fourth St. in Albany, is hosting a Men and Women Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday. The theme is "Let’s Talk About Us!" based on 1 Corinthians 11:11-12. Guest speakers are Peggy Lyons and Emory Wright. Contact (229) 888-9153.
Faith Baptist Church, located at 1824 W. Oakridge Drive, is conducting a community gospel sing on Sept. 27. Individuals or groups who would like to sing should contact Lynn Wilkes at (229) 395-0497. For more information, contact Pastor David Cromie at (229) 347-5255. Join in a night of faith, fellowship and fun.
The Albany Area Religion Bulletin is a weekly compilation of church and faith-based events in Albany and southwest Georgia and is published generally on Fridays. Submit items by email at news@albanyherald.com and place “church” or “religion” in the subject line. Items should be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday before Friday publication.