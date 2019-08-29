Albany Area Religion Bulletin

CARTER SCHEDULE
Former President Jimmy Carter is not scheduled to teach Sunday school on Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church, located at 148 Georgia Highway 45 N. in Plains. The church building opens at 7:30 a.m. Note that Carter’s schedule is subject to change. Visit the church website at www.mbcplains.org.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Wright Chapel Church is conducting a gospel sing at 7 p.m. Saturday featuring “By His Grace.” Everyone welcome. For more information call (229) 776-5194 or (229) 686-3752.
Celebration of Praise Ministries Inc. is conducting its 2019 Men and Women’s Conferences Wednesday through Sept. 7. The kickoff starts with a night of praise and worship featuring Michelle Prather, San Franklin, Aaron Mack and Company and the Celebration Praise Mass Choir with Mt. Zion Praise Team. Services on Thursday and Friday with Wanda Frazier Park and Bishop Q.S. Caldwell as speakers, respectively. All services begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly at Greater Joy Cathedral, located at 2405 Lily Pond Road in Albany.
The conference will conclude with an empowerment luncheon at noon on Sept. 7 entitled, “Think like a Man, Think like a Woman.” It will be held at The Flint located at 120 Pine Ave. in Albany.
Beattie Road Church of Christ, at 1731 Beattie Road in Albany, is hosting a Men’s Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7. There will be two lessons presented. The first lesson will be about God’s description of masculinity. The second lesson will be about God’s description of leadership, after which lunch will be provided. Free. Contact Charles Harris at cjh43006@gmail.com or (870) 500-5535. Website: http://beattieroad.org.
Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 7470 River Road in Camilla, will be observing its senior mission anniversary on Sept. 8 during regular worship services. The speaker for the occasion is the Rev. Anthony Davis.
Center of Refuge Church is conducting the "I'm a Whosever!" women's empowerment conference on Sept. 21. Registration at 8 a.m., conference from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Dougherty Comprehensive High School, 1800 Pearce Ave. Featuring various female community leaders from the Albany area. Hosted by Retha Daniels. For more information call (229) 291-1393.
First Free Will Baptist Church, at 420 N. Westover Blvd in Albany, is hosting the “Shine like the Stars” women’s event for ladies ages 12 and up at 11 a.m. on Sept. 21. Doors open at 10:45 a.m. Featuring TV personality Ruthie Garner with music by Verse II. Childcare for up to age 11 can be reserved by calling the church office at (229) 436-4021 by Sept. 15.
The Albany Area Religion Bulletin is a weekly compilation of church and faith-based events in Albany and southwest Georgia and is published generally on Fridays. Submit items by email at news@albanyherald.com and place “church” or “religion” in the subject line. Items should be received by 5 p.m. Wednesday before Friday publication.